Bridge Security Advisors Expands Portfolio with Essential Security Solution

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybersecurity leader Bridge Security Advisors (BSA) today announced the addition of Essential Security Solution (ESS), a Managed Security Solution (MSS) offering, to its portfolio. Designed to provide global enterprises on-demand cybersecurity solutions at scale, BSA’s ESS is a fully customizable 24/7 Cybersecurity-as-a-Service functioning under the direction of a virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) specifically chosen for their industry vertical expertise.

BSA Chief Executive Officer Matthew Tuttle said, “Against the accelerating threat landscape posed by cyberattacks such as ransomware, Small Medium Business & Enterprises (SMB/E) are finding themselves under constant attack. Boards, shareholders and customers are demanding organizations improve their security postures. BSA’s Essential Security Solution brings immediate benefits to people, processes and technology that combined with 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), lower risk, accelerate detection and improve response. This allows SMB/E to get substantially more value from their IT/IS investments and reduce the risk of business disruption from cyber events. The launch of ESS is a logical extension and complement to our already robust portfolio of cybersecurity advisory and staffing services.”

ESS includes real-time 24/7 Managed Detection, Response (MDR) and threat intelligence under the direction of a vCISO to provide support, compliance oversight, and governance guidance to the C-suite and Board leadership. The vCISO, in parallel, is also establishing a security strategy and program to meet the unique business requirements of BSA clients. Designed to enhance existing cyber operations and address capabilities gaps to ensure cyber resiliency, and, in the event of a breach, ensure operational continuity.

“Cybersecurity-focused organizations all over the world have documented the dramatic increase in the threat landscape and attacks on critical infrastructure since 2019. We’ve seen this impact SMB/E clients particularly hard as these have become the most lucrative targets for criminals. BSA’s Essential Security Solution provides the fundamental security services that are crucial to any organization. As many organizations lack in house security expertise, ESS provides a stable solution that will provide the services needed at an affordable price” said BSA Managing Partner and CISO, Gerard Onorato.

About Bridge Security Advisors, LLC.

Bridge Security Advisors (BSA), founded in 2019, is a partner-led organization with over 125-years of combined security advisor experience and is the world’s first fully decentralized, full-service cybersecurity firm with a physical presence on six continents. BSA delivers a range of risk mitigation solutions to facilitate secure, compliant digital transformation to drive trust and revenue for its global clients through best-in-class emerging technologies, on-demand staffing and advisory services, vulnerability assessments, analysis, and accredited security solutions to meet regulatory compliance and governance standards.

Contacts

Paul Donfried



+1 413-441-5612



paul.donfried@bridgesecurityadvisors.com