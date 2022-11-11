<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Breezeline Spreads Joy to Children in Need Through National Corporate Sponsorship of Toys for Tots® Program

Breezeline launches annual campaign with $100,000 in support

QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, is working to make the holiday season brighter for children in need through its participation in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program.

Each year, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve collects and distributes new, unwrapped toys as gifts for children who are less fortunate in the many communities the program helps serve. Toys are currently being accepted.

Breezeline has designated several toy drop-off locations at its facilities, including:

Location

Address

Drop-off deadline

Rochester, NH

21 Jarvis Ave

12/14

Concord, NH

41 N Main Street

11/26

Altoona, PA

2200 Beale Ave

12/13

West Palm Beach, FL

1857 North Military Trail #23

12/13

Breezeline will team up with iHeart Radio to host one-day community collection drives in Columbus, OH (Dec. 13), Cleveland, OH (Dec. 14), and Morgantown, WV (Dec. 15).

In addition, as a national Toys for Tots sponsor, Breezeline is providing support to Toys for Tots valued at $100,000.

“Breezeline proudly supports the mission of Toys for Tots,” said Julie Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing for Breezeline, “which is to make sure children experience the spirit of the holiday season.”

“Breezeline’s community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 75 years through our Toys for Tots Program,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “With Breezeline’s support we will be able to fulfill even more holiday dreams of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten.”

For more information about the Toys for Tots campaign, visit toysfortots.org. To learn more about Breezeline, visit breezeline.com.

ABOUT BREEZELINETM

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

Contacts

Katherine McCoid

Breezeline

kmccoid@breezeline.com
breezeline@kwtglobal.com

