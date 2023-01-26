<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Bread Financial™ Declares Dividend on Common Stock
Business Wire

Bread Financial™ Declares Dividend on Common Stock

di Business Wire

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable on March 17, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023.

About Bread Financial

Bread FinancialTM (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread CashbackTM American Express® Credit Card and Bread SavingsTM products.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its 6,000+ global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit BreadFinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts

Brian Vereb — Investor Relations

Brian.Vereb@breadfinancial.com

Shelley Whiddon — Media

Shelley.Whiddon@breadfinancial.com

Rachel Stultz — Media

Rachel.Stultz@breadfinancial.com

Articoli correlati

AIDP’s Founder Andy Khawaja Recognized as Top Influential Leader Globally

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, and its...
Continua a leggere

GuidePoint Research and Intelligence Team’s (GRIT) 2022 Ransomware Report Highlights the Amount of Threat Group Rebranding

Business Wire Business Wire -
The GuidePoint Security Threat Intelligence Team’s 2022 Ransomware Analysis Shows the Adaptability of Threat Groups HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cybersecurity--GuidePoint Security, a...
Continua a leggere

AIDP’s Founder Andy Khawaja Recognized as Top Influential Leader Globally

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, and its...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AIDP’s Founder Andy Khawaja Recognized as Top Influential Leader Globally

Business Wire