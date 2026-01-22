Brazos Safety Systems Supports Fly Compton’s Mission to Expand Youth Aviation Pathways for Aviation Careers

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brazos Safety Systems (“Brazos”), a global leader in Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) solutions for fixed-wing and helicopter aircraft, announced its support of Fly Compton Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to exposing, educating, and elevating youth towards careers in aviation and aerospace through hands-on training, STEM education, and mentorship.

Fly Compton provides the next generation of aviation professionals with hands-on experiences with aircraft, instructors, and industry role models. But it’s not just about aviation. The organization empowers youth with discipline, problem-solving abilities, and a sense of possibility that extends far beyond the cockpit.

“Access changes outcomes,” said Christa June, CEO of Fly Compton Foundation. “Brazos Safety Systems is helping ensure the future of aviation includes the talent our communities have always had.”

Brazos’ contribution will enable more students to access flight training and aviation education, which may not be available to them otherwise. For Brazos, supporting initiatives that build up the next generation of aviation talent aligns with the company’s long-term commitment to strengthening the global aviation ecosystem.

“Fly Compton is doing work that reshapes lives and strengthens the aviation community for decades to come,” said Tom Nied, VP of Sales & Marketing at Brazos Safety Systems. “We’re honored to play a small part in supporting their mission.”

Brazos Safety Systems encourages other aviation organizations to also support nonprofits that are investing in the next generation and building a stronger, more inclusive future for aviation like Fly Compton.

To learn more about Fly Compton and how to get involved, visit www.flycomptonfoundation.org.

