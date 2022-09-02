Home Business Wire Braze to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Braze to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, today announced that members of its management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco

    Wednesday, September 14 (fireside chat with Cofounder and CEO Bill Magnuson at 10:00 am, PT)
  • Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville

    Wednesday, September 14 (fireside chat with President and CCO Myles Kleeger at 2 pm CT)

    A live webcast and replay of these presentations will be accessible on the Braze Investor site at investors.braze.com.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best Workplaces in New York, Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Medium-Sized Workplaces, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

Contacts

Investors:

Christopher Ferris

ir@braze.com

Media:

Meghan Halaszynski

press@braze.com

Articoli correlati

HelpSystems Acquires Outflank, Further Empowering Customers to Thwart Cyberattacks with Advanced Adversary Simulation Services, Offensive Security Tooling, and Training Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
Outflank’s trusted experts run sophisticated attack scenarios supported by a unique SaaS offering that help global businesses pinpoint and...
Continua a leggere

Dahua Technology USA Announces New VU-MORE Color Camera

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DahuaTechCommitted--Dahua Technology USA Inc., a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, has launched a new camera...
Continua a leggere

Redfin to Present at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following event: Evercore...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

HelpSystems Acquires Outflank, Further Empowering Customers to Thwart Cyberattacks with Advanced Adversary Simulation Services,...

Business Wire