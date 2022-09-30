<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Braze to Hold Investor Event on October 13, 2022
Business Wire

Braze to Hold Investor Event on October 13, 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, today announced it will hold an Investor Event on October 13th beginning at 1:30 pm ET to discuss its business and product development efforts.

The live broadcast and on-demand replay will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US and UK Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

Contacts

Investors:

Christopher Ferris

ir@braze.com

Media:

Meghan Halaszynski

press@braze.com

Articoli correlati

The Celo Foundation Partners with IDEO to Offer Design Support for Web3 Founders

Business Wire Business Wire -
IDEO’s Last Mile Money initiative will provide real-time, product-specific insights for Celo ecosystem founders SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Celo Foundation is...
Continua a leggere

ZenBusiness Announces the Acquisition of Ureeka

Business Wire Business Wire -
Addition of the small business growth and customer acquisition platform will give ZenBusiness customers a leg-up on their journey...
Continua a leggere

Hugomento Unveils “Wing Shya: Mise en Scène | 夏永康: 情與景,” Iconic Hong Kong-Based Photographer’s First Solo Western US Exhibition

Business Wire Business Wire -
Gallery showcases Wing Shya’s two decades-plus of work transmuting between film, art, and fashion, as well as his creative...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

The Celo Foundation Partners with IDEO to Offer Design Support for Web3 Founders

Business Wire