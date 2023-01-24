BrandShield Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Digital Risk Protection Services

Cybersecurity firm recognized for its unique ability to monitor, detect, and remove online threats while protecting brands against trademark infringement, executive impersonation, anti-counterfeiting, anti-phishing, social media fraud, and more

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrandShield (LSE: BRSD), a cybersecurity company specializing in monitoring, detecting, and removing online threats, today announced its recognition as a Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Radar for Digital Risk Protection Services.

BrandShield’s proprietary, AI/ML-powered platform enables brands to monitor, detect and remove phishing attacks and brand and executive impersonations. The company’s in-depth brand protection capabilities also assist in paid ad monitoring, along with the takedown of trademark and counterfeit infringements.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in the digital risk protection space,” said BrandShield Founder and CEO, Yoav Keren. “Our proprietary, AI-powered solutions have proven threat identification and takedown capabilities, which have become essential in protecting brand reputation amid the growing sophistication of cybercriminals and the increasing threat of online attacks.”

As part of its recognition, BrandShield was named among the top three companies in the digital risk protection space, ranking third in innovation and fourth in market growth. The company continues to experience steady growth as it expands its market share and global footprint and branches into new verticals, including gaming and blockchain.

“Brand protection is no longer just a cybersecurity issue,” according to Frost & Sullivan. “Brandshield’s intuitive user interface (UI) enables legal, marketing, and cybersecurity teams to collaborate more efficiently and mitigate brand impersonation attempts on all forefronts.”

This recognition comes on the heels of a landmark year for BrandShield, which included a strategic partnership with The Sandbox in addition to a fundraise aimed at maintaining the company’s growth and driving profitability. 2022 also marked the release of BrandShield’s NFT ShieldTM, the industry’s first cybersecurity product to bring real-time intelligence and enforcement capabilities to combat digital asset fraud across major NFT marketplaces.

For more information on BrandShield, please visit https://www.brandshield.com.

About BrandShield

BrandShield is a leading cybersecurity company founded in Israel by cybersecurity experts that protect the world’s largest brands and consumers from phishing attacks, online fraud, impersonation, counterfeits and other online threats posed by dangerous cybercriminals. Through its AI/ML platform, BrandShield identifies, tracks, and eliminates online threats for global brands and organizations, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Levi’s, New Balance, Swisscom, and the Pharmaceutical Security Institute. BrandShield is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM under the ticker symbol BRSD. In 2022, BrandShield was named a Leader in the Frost & Sullivan Digital Risk Protection Services Frost Radar Report.

Contacts

Eric Gonzalez



VSC for BrandShield



brandshield@vsc.co