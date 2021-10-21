BrainChip Begins Taking Orders of Akida AI Processor Development Kits

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced BrainChip will be taking orders of two development kits for its Akida™ advanced neural networking processor, enabling partners, large enterprises, and OEMs to begin internal testing and validation of Akida’s high-performance, small, ultra-low power AI chip. Akida NSoC and intellectual property enable a wide array of edge AI capabilities that include continuous learning and inference.

BrainChip is offering two development kits, both including the AKD1000 chip on a mini-PCI board: an X86 Shuttle PC development kit, as well as an ARM-based Raspberry Pi development kit.

“Offering development kits is not only a major step towards full commercialization, it’s also an exciting opportunity to see how our partners and future customers will put Akida to work in environments and scenarios like consumer electronics, industrial applications, aerospace and defense systems, healthcare and medical devices, automotive technology, and more,” said Anil Mankar, BrainChip co-founder and chief development officer. “We believe the AKD1000 silicon, or the licensing of Akida in a configurable IP format, will lead to major changes in industries using AI at the edge because of its performance, security, low power requirements, and mainly Akida’s ability to perform AI training and learning on the device itself, without dependency on the cloud.”

Development kits for Akida-based applications and solutions evolving to production status are a step toward joining the neuromorphic revolution for edge AI applications. Organizations can purchase an Akida development kit via www.brainchip.com.

BrainChip’s Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property can be used in applications, including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include, but are not limited to, home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Contacts

Mark Smith



JPR Communications



818-398-1424



marks@jprcom.com