Brainbot Selected for Techstars Healthcare Accelerator Class of 2024

The Canadian startup has gained exclusive access to the U.S. accelerator, including funding, resources, and engagement with world-renowned health organizations

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brainbot, the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Concussion Recovery Assistant, is proud to be one of 12 startups chosen for the 2024 class of the Techstars Healthcare Accelerator sponsored by Cedars-Sinai, Point32Health, UCI Health, and UnitedHealthcare. The health technology startup based in Toronto is the only Canadian company selected for the accelerator.

During the three-month program, Brainbot will benefit from high-calibre mentors and an unrivalled network of corporate partners, investors, and alumni. Taking place in Los Angeles, California, the Techstars Healthcare Accelerator will provide funding and fundraising opportunities, workshops and curated resources, as well as in-depth engagement with the world’s largest health insurance company and leading U.S.-based payers and providers.





“As an Occupational Therapist, I have seen firsthand that many patients with persistent concussion symptoms unnecessarily suffer for years due to a lack of access to the right tools at the right time. At Brainbot, we’re committed to bridging this gap,” stated Shelley Vaisberg, Co-Founder of Brainbot. “Participating in this Accelerator program is a critical step in our journey to enable broader access to guidance I wish I had when I was struggling through my own 8-month concussion recovery.”

“Brainbot’s mission of democratizing functional recovery stood out to us because part of our goal is to support founders working to increase access to healthcare,” said Matt Kozlov, Managing Director of the Techstars Healthcare Accelerator. “We are thrilled to welcome Brainbot into our 2024 cohort and for the team to take full advantage of the opportunities the Accelerator offers.”

Brainbot has garnered support from world-leading health experts and institutions. Advisors include concussion experts Dr. Charles Tator and Dr. Carmela Tartaglia from the University Health Network (UHN) Canadian Concussion Center. Currently, Brainbot is working with research partners including the UHN’s TeleNeuroRehab Centre for Acquired Brain Injury at the KITE Research Institute and the University of Toronto, and is running a pilot program with the UHN’s Hull-Ellis Concussion and Research Clinic.

Using proprietary software and technology, Brainbot is a digital Concussion Recovery Assistant that empowers people to take control of their recovery journey. Leveraging clinical best practices and artificial intelligence, Brainbot provides personalized, accessible, real-time education and guidance that people with persistent concussion symptoms can use to manage their symptom triggers and confidently return to daily activities.

To learn more about Brainbot, visit https://www.brainbot.co/.

About Techstars



Techstars is the most active pre-seed investor in the world having invested through its accelerators in more than 4,000 companies. Founded in 2006, Techstars believes that entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to invest in an unprecedented number of startups per year enabling more capital to flow to more entrepreneurs around the world. We do this by operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, as well as by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities.

About Brainbot



Brainbot is an AI-powered Concussion Recovery Assistant that empowers people to take control of their recovery journey. Leveraging clinical best practices and artificial intelligence, Brainbot provides personalized, accessible, real-time education and guidance that people with persistent concussion symptoms can use to manage their symptom triggers and confidently return to daily activities. Created by Occupational Therapists, supported by world-renowned experts, and guided by the latest research, Brainbot also helps clinicians bridge the care gap between visits and equips them with deep insights to improve the standard of care.

