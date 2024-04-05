BPGbio Presents Key Advances in its Oncology Pipeline related to the NAi Interrogative Biology Platform

Insightful data comes from collaborations with Stanford University, University of Tennessee, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and leading hospitals in Mexico across various stages of development

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AACR24–BPGbio, Inc., a leading biology-first AI-powered biopharma that focuses on oncology, neurology, and rare diseases, today announced the application of its NAi Interrogative Biology® Platform across several drug and diagnostic applications, following successful collaborations with Stanford University, University of Tennessee, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and several leading hospitals across Mexico. The company will present four posters showcasing these research collaborations and provide updates on other internal research activities at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, Calif.









Highlights from posters include:

New data further validating the mitochondrial-centric effect of BPM31510 on the immune system. In addition to its direct cell-killing effect on tumor cells, data supports the potential use of BPM31510 in the intersection of tumor immunology and tumor metabolism

BPGbio’s NAi Platform coupled with a subsequent deep learning algorithm implemented on BRG399, a novel pan-cancer drug candidate, can improve efficiency in drug development by rapidly predicting anti-cancer efficacy in silico before conducting resource intensive preclinical experiments

before conducting resource intensive preclinical experiments A new study in Mexico further validating the utility of BPGbio’s prostate cancer biomarker, the pstate Dx ™ test, which was discovered by the NAi Platform, in an independent population

™ test, which was discovered by the NAi Platform, in an independent population New data validating UBE2M, a novel potential therapeutic target for cancer, identified by the NAi Platform.

“Our company has pioneered and proliferated a unique biology-first approach to the use of AI in drug discovery and development as we focus on high unmet disease indications,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO, BPGbio, Inc. “Our NAi Interrogative Biology platform has guided our development team via many successful research collaborations enabling us to deliver positive clinical trial readouts across multiple indications in various stages of development. Our goal is to offer potential and hope to patients and families facing ravaging diseases like GBM and pancreatic cancer.”

Presentation Details:

Abstract 3527: Application of deep learning-based drug sensitivity prediction model on a novel anticancer drug



Presentation: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30-5:00 p.m. in Poster Section 35

Abstract 3751: Diagnostic assessment of Filamin A (FLNA) as a serum biomarker for identification of benign prostatic hyperplasia vs. aggressive prostate cancer in a prospective Mexican cohort



Presentation: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. in Poster Section 44

Abstract 4694: In charge: Targeting neddylation of UBE2M for anticancer therapy



Presentation: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in Poster Section 28

Abstract 6518: BPM31510: Targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME) via mitochondrial-mediated ROS production



Presentation: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. in Poster Section 47

About the NAi Interrogative Biology Platform

The NAi Interrogative Biology Platform combines BPGbio’s industry-leading, clinically annotated proprietary biobank, purpose-built Bayesian artificial intelligence, and the compute power of the world’s fastest supercomputer, Frontier, housed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Collectively, these tools enable the company to bring artificial intelligence to biology inspiring AI-driven target nomination, discovery, molecule design, and more. The platform has been used to identify more than 100 drug targets and diagnostic biomarkers and supported research collaborations with a range of government, industry and academic partners including the U.S. Department of Defense, Sanofi, and Harvard Medical School.

About BPM31510

BPM31510 is BPGbio’s lead candidate in late-stage development for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and pancreatic cancer. The compound has demonstrated a tolerable safety profile and shown potential clinical benefit in both populations. The mechanism of action of BPM31510 was first validated by data from BPGbio’s NAi Interrogative Biology platform, which suggested that there is a hallmark shift in the tumor microenvironment (TME) induced by BPM31510 which modulates mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation in highly aggressive tumors.

About BRG399

BRG399, a BPGbio-developed oral experimental drug with favorable pharmacological properties for clinical testing, is a first in class anti-mitotic agent with broad-spectrum anti-cancer activity. BRG399 is being studied for its therapeutic potential as a treatment for solid and liquid tumor cancers as well as diseases associated with inflammation. BPGbio’s scientists reported that the anti-mitotic activity of BRG399 is the result of an inhibition of microtubule polymerization.

About pstateDx™

​​BPGbio’s pstateDx™ test is the first diagnostic product discovered by the company’s AI-powered NAi Interrogative Biology platform to be commercially launched. The pstateDx™ test is a non-PSA based, unique molecular diagnostic blood test that measures filamin A, a key biological driver of prostate cancer. The test provides a risk score to help clinicians differentiate between BPH and aggressive prostate cancer at the time of initial screening. It may help reduce unnecessary biopsies in the BPH population, where men are sometimes repeatedly biopsied even though they do not have prostate cancer.

About BPGbio, Inc.

BPGbio is a leading AI-powered clinical stage biopharma and diagnostics company focused on oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. The company has a deep portfolio of AI-developed pipeline of therapeutics, including several in late-stage development. BPGbio’s novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; one of the world’s largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using unbiased AI. Headquartered in Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, data, and AI to transform the way we understand aging, human performance, and diagnose and treat disease. For more information, visit bpgbio.com

Contacts

media@bpgbio.com