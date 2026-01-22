Boxlight Unveils FrontRow Symphony™

A Strategic Investment in Campus Communication Infrastructure

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#boxlight--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL)—recognized as one of the top ed-tech companies in the world for innovative solutions that enhance communication and collaboration in educational institutions and businesses— today unveils FrontRow Symphony™, a next-generation campus communication platform developed as part of Boxlight’s long-term strategy to modernize and unify school-wide communication systems.

Built on modern IP standards, Symphony is a next-generation AVPA (Audio-Video Public Address) platform that unifies bells, paging, intercom, classroom audio, and emergency alerting into a single, centrally managed system operating on a school’s existing network and designed to evolve over time. The platform is browser-based and operated through the Command Center™, a purpose-built desktop device combining phone, microphone, camera, and touchscreen control.

Symphony integrates seamlessly with existing VoIP systems and operates on a school’s network to deliver fast, dependable, and scalable communication across classrooms, common areas, and entire campuses. Authorized staff can manage daily bell schedules, initiate zone-based live or pre-recorded announcements and alerts, conduct full-duplex intercom calls, and activate strobes and signage for coordinated visual notifications.

This platform-first approach enables:

Higher lifetime customer value through system consolidation

Reduced friction in deployment and expansion

Long-term differentiation for Boxlight versus single-solution competitors

A foundation for future capabilities across safety, analytics, orchestration, and intelligent workflows

Symphony has been integrated into more than ten schools undergoing rigorous testing to ensure successful communications and real-world campus operations.

From Systems to Platform

Symphony establishes the architectural foundation for a series of future platform capabilities that Boxlight plans to introduce, extending the value of the system well beyond today’s release.

Strategic Significance for Boxlight

“Symphony reflects a deliberate shift in how Boxlight develops technology,” said Sean Penn, SVP of Education Solutions at Boxlight. “Rather than delivering isolated products, we are investing in platforms that unify systems, reduce complexity for schools, and enable future innovation that extends well beyond today’s requirements.”

Symphony strengthens Boxlight’s ability to:

Leverage its portfolio of interactive displays, classroom audio, and visual communication

Integrate with third-party safety and mass-notification partners

Support evolving regulatory mandates, including Alyssa’s Law readiness

Expand customer relationships at the system level, not just the device level

Availability

Boxlight Symphony is now available nationwide through Boxlight’s network of partners and authorized resellers. For more information, visit boxlight.com or contact your local Boxlight representative.

