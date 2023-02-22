<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Boxlight to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boxlight–Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions, will hold its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference details are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in:

1-888-506-0062 (Domestic)

1-973-528-0011 (International)

Participant Access Code:

793328

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2213/47530

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay passcode 47530.

“We look forward to sharing our fourth quarter financial performance and providing updates on our overall progress as a company,” commented Michael Pope, CEO and Chairman at Boxlight. “While we experienced slowing customer demand during the second half of 2022, which we believe to be temporary, we delivered stronger than expected profitability including a fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA exceeding our guidance of $2 million. We in turn used the additional cash generated from operations to pay down $8.5 million on our credit facility during the fourth quarter, reducing our debt leverage and strengthening our overall balance sheet.”

The Company will file a Form 8-K which will include Boxlight financial statements based on its audited results, prior to the earnings call on March 15. The Company will subsequently file its annual report on Form 10-K.

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch®, FrontRow™ and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, audio solutions, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about Boxlight and the Boxlight story, visit www.boxlight.com, www.clevertouch.com and www.gofrontrow.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives and competition in the industry. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Media Relations
Sunshine Nance

+1 360-464-2119 x254

sunshine.nance@boxlight.com

Investor Relations
Greg Wiggins

+1 360-464-4478

investor.relations@boxlight.com

