Boxlight Solutions Wins 6 Best of 2023 Tech & Learning Awards

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boxlight—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services today announces that three of its solutions have been recognized as Best of 2023 by Tech & Learning for a total of six awards.

Tech & Learning delivers exclusive content on effective technology integration in education through original case studies, guides, and profiles by experienced educators and journalists. It is part of the Future PLC network, reaching 1 in 3 adults online in the US and the UK. The Best of 2023 Tech & Learning Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding educational technology that has supported teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom and beyond.

Boxlight solutions that were recognized this year, in both Primary and Secondary categories, are:

MimioWall – The MimioWall transforms teaching and learning, fostering collaboration and engagement in classrooms. This LED Wall allows up to four devices to share content simultaneously, enabling users, including students, to annotate synchronously from their smartphones, tablets, or laptops. In larger spaces, the MimioWall delivers an immersive AV experience and broadcasts vital campus information using CleverLive.

MimioConnect – MimioConnect is essential for teaching and learning, especially in various settings such as remote learning. Educators create engaging lessons adaptable to various locations and learning preferences. Its real-time monitoring and screen locking features enhance student engagement, while personalized learning tools streamline assessment and feedback, simplifying technology management for teachers.

ezRoom with ELEVATE – The ezRoom with ELEVATE transforms teaching and learning with enhanced audio, essential for young learners and English Language Learners. ELEVATE also ensures voice clarity, benefiting special needs students. Bravo! microphone fosters engagement, while features like Action! and Adapto+ help teachers deliver dynamic lessons that address diverse learning styles. The complete solution actively contributes to safety, equity, and educational success in modern, connected classrooms.

“ We’re honored and grateful that our solutions were recognized as Best of 2023 by Tech and Learning. This commendation highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional products and value in education, empowering students and educators with innovative and impactful technology,” stated Sunshine Nance, SVP Global Marketing & Communications for Boxlight.

Boxlight remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of both education and enterprise. This recent accolade affirms our dedication to innovation. We eagerly anticipate a year of dynamic progress and setting new standards in technology for education, enterprise, and more.

To see the complete list of winners, click here: Tech & Learning Best of 2023.

To explore our award-winning solutions, go to www.boxlight.com.

