Box Named a 2023 Fortune® 100 Best Companies to Work For®

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today has been recognized by Great Place to Work® and Fortune® magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Box earned the #27 spot on the list for 2023.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is one of the most respected and comprehensive measures of workplace culture and talent management best practices. The ranking, based in large part on feedback from employees, underscores Box’s commitment to foster an inclusive culture that puts its employees first.

“At Box, our core values like ‘blow our customers’ minds,’ ‘be an owner,’ and ‘make mom (or whomever you value most) proud,’ help us intentionally create an environment where our 2,500 Boxers around the globe enable the best possible experiences for our customers – and each other – through incredible dedication, service, product innovation, ethics, inclusive speech and action, as well as strong leadership and collaboration,” said Jessica Swank, Chief People Officer at Box. “Our goal is to provide all Boxers with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive and do their best work. We are incredibly proud of the community we have built and are equally excited about what’s ahead as we continue to develop a culture where every Boxer feels supported and has equal opportunities for growth and advancement.”

Inclusion on the Fortune and Great Place to Work list is especially meaningful because it reflects employees’ opinions. To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers.

“It’s in times like these that the best workplaces separate themselves,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “In a challenging economy, many companies reduce investments in their people and scale back goals for diversity, equity and inclusion. But these companies, the 100 Best, relentlessly pursue a better work experience for every employee, and if anything, double down on the employee experience regardless of title, tenure, gender, or ethnicity. These companies know this is how you increase performance, productivity and your innovation velocity when your firm needs it the most.”

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit http://www.box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

From Fortune. ©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Box.

