Box Named a 2022 Fortune® 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Ranking in top 50 among premier workplaces in the United States

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today has been recognized by Great Place to Work® and Fortune® magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Box earned the #48 spot on the list for 2022.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is one of the most respected and comprehensive measures of workplace culture and talent management best practices. The ranking, based in large part on feedback from employees, underscores Box’s commitment to foster an inclusive culture that puts its employees first.

“At Box, we believe our core values, like ‘be an owner,’ ‘bring your__self to work,’ and ‘blow our customers’ minds,’ help us intentionally create an environment where Boxers belong and feel empowered to challenge the status quo, creating the best possible experiences for our customers,” said Jessica Swank, Chief People Officer at Box. “Our goal is to provide all Boxers with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive and do their best work. And while we are incredibly proud of the community we have built at Box, we are equally excited about what’s ahead of us. I look forward to continuing to work with our amazing team to build a culture where every Boxer feels supported and has equal opportunities for growth and advancement, ultimately driving strong business performance.”

This past year, Box was also recognized as:

Methodology

Inclusion on the Fortune and Great Place to Work list is especially meaningful because it reflects employees’ opinions. Great Place to Work determines the list using its proprietary “For All” methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 870,000 employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone.

“The companies on this year’s Best Companies list showed their utmost commitment to make their ‘place’ equitable, safe, and productive,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “Their people responded that genuine care demonstrated through trust, inclusion, purpose, and meaningful flexibility goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

Contacts

Investors:



Cynthia Hiponia / Elaine Gaudioso



+1 650-209-3463



ir@box.com

Media:



Rachel Levine



press@box.com