Box Announces General Availability of Box Hubs to Revolutionize Content Publishing in the Enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Cloud, today announced the general availability of Box Hubs. Box Hubs are simple, customizable portals that revolutionize how individuals and teams curate and publish content across their enterprise. With Box Hubs, it’s easier than ever for people to find the most accurate, up-to-date information they need to get work done, keep everyone on the same page, and extract insights from their enterprise content with Box AI.





“Today’s enterprises need to enable collaboration while keeping content secure. One of the biggest obstacles they face is making it simple for people to organize and publish critical information so it’s easy to find and accessible to the right people, both inside and outside their company,” said Diego Dugatkin, CPO of Box. “That’s the power of Box Hubs. From creating an HR Hub with the latest company policies, to a Sales Hub for enablement, or a Marketing Hub for digital assets, Box Hubs transforms how people work. And there’s even more value to be gained by connecting a Hub to powerful AI models with Box AI.”

“At Exact Sciences, we are focused on transforming how we connect people with the information they need,” said Mike Jordan, manager of the collaboration tools support team at Exact Sciences. “Box Hubs allows our employees to access portals so they can easily find information relevant to their jobs and projects, while leveraging Box permissions to ensure Hubs owners maintain control over access to content; and Box AI will be a game changer for our users enabling employees to summarize long documents, surface important nuggets of information buried within them, and even comb through multiple folders at once to quickly find the information they need. The combination of Hubs with AI will help to drive our organization into a new era of more efficient collaboration.”

New Features in Box Hubs, Available Today

With intuitive content playlists, a configurable look and feel, and no-code creation, Box Hubs makes it easy to publish content while helping employees find and utilize information across multiple documents. Building on these capabilities, customers can now:

Securely share a Hub externally with partners, agencies, and vendors, providing secure access to curated content;

Locate files quickly with Box’s global search;

Utilize new settings like linking directly to a Hub, creating vanity links, and adding bookmarks;

Meet new federal compliance requirements, such as Section 508.

Box customers in the Enterprise Plus plan can also leverage Box AI functionalities with Box Hubs to easily ask questions across all of the documents in a Hub so they can get immediate, accurate answers to critical questions with easy-to-follow citations for transparency.

Many Box Enterprise Plus customers are already using Box AI for Box Hubs across different departments and teams:

A municipality organization created an HR Hub that brings together the company handbook, retirement plan documents, updated diversity and inclusion resources, and more, so that all employees can easily find information and use Box AI to quickly get answers to questions about employee policies;

created an HR Hub that brings together the company handbook, retirement plan documents, updated diversity and inclusion resources, and more, so that all employees can easily find information and use Box AI to quickly get answers to questions about employee policies; A professional services firm created a Hub with industry-specific customer stories, positioning statements, and competitive analyses, allowing business development teams to use Box AI to find valuable insights when creating pitches and talking to potential customers;

created a Hub with industry-specific customer stories, positioning statements, and competitive analyses, allowing business development teams to use Box AI to find valuable insights when creating pitches and talking to potential customers; A hospitality business created a Hub to centralize and organize legal documents, so its teams can quickly get Box AI-driven insights that help it streamline compliance management;

created a Hub to centralize and organize legal documents, so its teams can quickly get Box AI-driven insights that help it streamline compliance management; A marketing agency created a Hub with ready-made templates, images, and logos so designers and creatives have easy access to the building blocks they need to deliver great assets and campaigns;

created a Hub with ready-made templates, images, and logos so designers and creatives have easy access to the building blocks they need to deliver great assets and campaigns; A technology company created a department Hub for the Product team that includes the official product roadmap, org charts, and quarterly planning process documents, keeping their teams aligned and helping deliver products to customers on-time.

“Modern enterprises are challenged to efficiently organize, share, and extract actionable insights from growing volumes of content and data sources. Employees lose countless hours each week searching for the information they need,” said Mel Brue, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy. “Box aims to solve this with Box Hubs, allowing users to curate critical content and leverage AI-powered search and summarization, which should make content more accessible and valuable.”

Box Hubs Pricing and Availability

Box Hubs is available to all Box users on Enterprise plans and above. Box Hubs with Box AI, including unlimited end-user queries, is available to users on the Enterprise Plus plan. Both versions of Box Hubs are available today. To learn more about Box Hubs and how Box AI will transform the way you work with your content, register for tomorrow’s webinar, check out the Box Blog, and register for BoxWorks taking place on November 12.

