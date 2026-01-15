Box Announces General Availability of Box Extract to Transform Enterprise Content into Actionable Data

Powered by leading AI models, Box Extract enables enterprises to automate content-driven workflows, accelerate decision-making, and unlock insights from unstructured content

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, today announced the general availability of Box Extract. Powered by leading generative AI models from companies like Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI, and combined with advanced agentic capabilities, Box Extract enables enterprises to intelligently and securely pull the most valuable information from content and save it as metadata in Box. With Box Extract, it is now easier than ever for enterprises to automate workflows, accelerate decision-making, and power faster access to information and insights.

“Enterprises are sitting on a gold mine of data in their untapped content,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “With Box Extract, that information is now unlocked and can transform how businesses analyze information and make decisions. By turning unstructured content into structured, usable data, organizations can deliver real-world impact by having their content actively work for them across their most important lines of business.”

“In the financial services industry, we work with highly sensitive data that demands the highest levels of security,” said Geoff Moore, CIO at Valmark Financial Group. “Box Extract pairs enterprise-grade security controls with the deep subject matter expertise of our employees to extract data from unstructured sources and transform it into actionable insights securely. By mining information from sources such as account forms, insurance illustrations, and commission statements, we’ve achieved exceptional gains in both efficiency and accuracy.”

“Every day, we process vast amounts of unstructured documents that are critical to serving Texans efficiently,” said Wendy Barron, CIO at Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. “With Box AI, we’re now able to automatically extract key information from forms and records, reduce manual review, and accelerate our workflows, all while maintaining the security and compliance standards required of a public agency. Implementing modern AI tools has helped our team focus less on paperwork and more on delivering timely services to the public.”

Available Today: Box Extract

Organizational knowledge resides in the collection of contracts, product specifications, policy documents, charts, and other forms of unstructured content involved in day-to-day business operations. This content provides the critical context AI models and agents require to unlock meaningful business value. Until recently, attempts to harness insights from unstructured data relied on manual processes or legacy tools that were expensive to maintain and impractical to scale. Box Extract addresses these challenges by combining the latest AI models from Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI, with advanced agentic capabilities to deliver accurate extraction from complex documents.

Unlike legacy tools, which focus on simply extracting text, Box’s agentic approach enables Box Extract to understand document structure and meaning, break it down into components, such as paragraphs, tables, or charts, and then pull out the most important information. Additionally, teams can create custom Extract Agents tailored to their business needs and deploy them securely at scale across a wide range of content. These Box Extract Agents give customers the flexibility to store structured data alongside unstructured content as custom metadata, which can also be exported or synced to other systems such as Databricks and Snowflake.

The information pulled out by Box Extract is stored alongside content on Box, and enables enterprises to:

Quickly make decisions using metadata-powered dashboards and views within Box Apps;

using metadata-powered dashboards and views within Box Apps; Automate workflows end-to-end on Box with Box Relay today, and with Box Automate in the future;

on Box with Box Relay today, and with Box Automate in the future; Streamline content discovery and faster search for every Box user;

for every Box user; Surface and extend usage of metadata into 3rd party and custom applications.

Leveraging the power of Box Extract:

Financial services firms can use Box Extract for loan origination, enabling the extraction of due dates and loan terms to accelerate payments, reconciliation, and loan servicing;

can use Box Extract for loan origination, enabling the extraction of due dates and loan terms to accelerate payments, reconciliation, and loan servicing; Government and public sector agencies can use Box Extract on permits, public records, grants, contracts, and benefits documents to extract important details like permit types, fees, and inspection dates, streamlining compliance and accelerating service delivery across departments;

can use Box Extract on permits, public records, grants, contracts, and benefits documents to extract important details like permit types, fees, and inspection dates, streamlining compliance and accelerating service delivery across departments; Media and entertainment teams can use Box Extract to automatically extract details including titles, writers, versions, rights holders, and scene keywords, from production files and creative assets, including scripts, talent agreements, and client briefs to quickly search for specific scenes and efficiently manage digital assets.

can use Box Extract to automatically extract details including titles, writers, versions, rights holders, and scene keywords, from production files and creative assets, including scripts, talent agreements, and client briefs to quickly search for specific scenes and efficiently manage digital assets. Insurance carriers can use Box Extract to automatically extract critical information from accident reports and hospital bills, and apply it as metadata in Box, helping investigators move faster, reduce manual review, and accelerate claim creation;

can use Box Extract to automatically extract critical information from accident reports and hospital bills, and apply it as metadata in Box, helping investigators move faster, reduce manual review, and accelerate claim creation; Legal teams can use Box Extract to process long contracts and identify different language and clauses. Box Extract automatically captures key contract details, such as counterparty names, expiration dates, renewal terms, clauses, and obligation deadlines, and applies them as metadata, enabling enhanced contract management.

“In today’s market, the speed of your data drives business results. By integrating Google’s Gemini into Box Extract we’re helping customers instantly turn massive amounts of content into structured, actionable intelligence,” said Matt Renner, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Google Cloud. “Gemini’s power to process and understand complex, high-volume data allows customers to move beyond simple scanning to true workflow automation, dramatically speeding up critical processes like loan approvals and contract management.”

Box Extract Availability

The ability to create and manage custom Extract Agents with Box Extract is now available to Box customers through the Enterprise Advanced plan. Within the Box Extract offering, customers can choose between the Standard Extract Agent, which streamlines simple data capture for faster and more cost-efficient results, and the Enhanced Extract Agent, which takes dedicated steps based on multimodal document structure, delivers deeper reasoning, and can handle large, complex, or highly variable documents.

To learn more about Box Extract and how the ability to extract data will transform the way teams work with their content, check out the Box Blog.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

