Boulevard Deepens Support for Medspas with Enhanced Google Integration

Reserve with Google integration enables medspas to better convert web traffic into booked appointments

Updated integration with Google Analytics empowers self-care businesses to better track and understand digital marketing performance

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced a pair of enhanced integrations with Google to help medspas further accelerate growth and provide a more seamless online experience for their clients. Leveraging Reserve with Google, medspas and other HIPAA-covered businesses such as IV, laser hair removal, and wellness centers can now connect their Google Business Profile directly with Boulevard, enabling clients to transition from searching to booking with just a single click. Medspas, salons, and other self-care businesses using Boulevard can now also leverage Google Analytics (GA4) to better track how well Google Ads convert to bookings, helping them fully maximize their digital marketing investments.





“As the industry continues to mature into the mainstream and competition increases, medspas must operate and market their businesses as efficiently and effectively as possible without compromising on the premium experiences clients expect,” said Skya Jones, medspa education manager, Boulevard. “By delivering even deeper integration with Google, Boulevard is making it easier for customers to find that ideal balance. Using Reserve with Google together with Boulevard enables medspas to better convert web traffic into booked appointments while also streamlining the online experience for their clients.”

Combining the reach and visibility of Google with Boulevard’s powerful precision scheduling capability enables medspas to seamlessly convert search traffic into booked appointments while still presenting and filling the appointment times that best maximize productivity for their business. With a median booking-to-appointment time of just three days, Google Reserve is a great resource to help Boulevard-powered medspas and other self-care businesses fill costly calendar gaps created by last-minute cancellations. Medspas have already taken advantage of Boulevard’s new Reserve with Google integration to book more than 25,000 client appointments, while thousands of Boulevard-powered businesses across the entire self-care industry have booked nearly 400K appointments using Reserve with Google.

Elevating the client experience for medspas

The expanded Google integration deepens Boulevard’s already best-in-class capabilities for medspas. Those capabilities include advanced charting, a powerful feature that enables medspas to add detailed visuals to their client documentation and treatment notes. Integrated directly into the simple and elegant workflows for which Boulevard is known, advanced charting enables users to capture or upload photos from a device gallery, mark up images to indicate injection sites and treatment points, and compare before and after shots to track client progress and guide follow-ups. With advanced charting as part of Boulevard’s medspa software platform, customers can create a more efficient treatment planning and review process, reduce the time and expense spent transferring information to a costly EMR, and ensure compliance requirements are met without impacting the client experience.

Additionally, reflecting the critical role recurring revenue plays in maintaining a healthy bottom line, Boulevard’s recently launched membership billing alerts make it easier than ever for medspas, salons, and other self-care businesses to track and maintain client memberships. An industry first for client experience platforms, Boulevard’s membership billing alerts immediately notify both staff and clients whenever a membership charge declines. Boulevard automatically emails clients with a prompt to update their payment information, while staff can track and manage all lapsed memberships, find contact information, and update billing information from a single place within the Boulevard platform.

Demonstrated medspa customer impact

Already entrenched as the go-to client experience platform for salons and spas, Boulevard continues to emerge as the medical spa software of choice for the fast-growing medspa industry. According to a recent medspa customer impact study, Boulevard users grew revenue by 30% on average in the first year alone. The impact study shows Boulevard is far more than just a medspa booking software platform: medspas using Boulevard to manage their entire client experience enjoy a 24% increase in service sales, a 31% increase in retail sales, a 36% increase in package sales, and a 175% increase in membership sales.

Boulevard’s commitment to innovation and regular delivery of industry-first capabilities underscores why its platform is trusted by more than 30,000 self-care professionals in more than 3,000 locations across all 50 U.S. states to book more than 1 million appointments every month. A certified payment facilitator (PayFac), the company processes over $1.5 billion in payments yearly. In a testament to its consistent growth, Boulevard was recently named to the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the second consecutive year.

About Boulevard

Boulevard offers the first and only client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses. Boulevard empowers business owners and professionals alike to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, marketing, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable. Founded in 2016, Boulevard has earned the trust of thousands of salons, spas, and medspas across the nation by delivering the world-class technology and genuine, human, personable service they deserve. To learn more, visit joinblvd.com.

