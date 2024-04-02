BostonGene Announces Acceptance of Eight Abstracts to be Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

BostonGene to Present Cutting-Edge Research on Genomic and Transcriptomic Analysis for Cancer Patients

BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced that eight abstracts were selected for poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, which will be held from April 5 – 10, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA. BostonGene will exhibit at booth #847.





BostonGene, together with its collaborators, will deliver presentations on various topics, including the feasibility and utility of using comprehensive genomic and transcriptomic analysis for patients with blood and solid cancers, RNA-based models for TLS prediction in both lung and pancreatic cancers, a transcriptomic-based model to distinguish sarcomatoid features in kidney cancer and the use of comprehensive molecular profiling to evaluate the impact of race and HIV status on the genetic landscape of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in southern Africa.

Details of BostonGene’s poster presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting are below:

1) Title: Comprehensive Genomic and Transcriptomic Analysis to Guide Therapy for Patients with Metastatic Solid Tumors

Abstract number: 939



Date and time: Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Session title: Application of Precision Medicine for Cancer Care



Location: Poster section 39



Speaker: Burak Uzunparmak, MD, PhD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

This study shows the feasibility and utility of comprehensive molecular profiling to match patients to WES-informed treatments within a clinically relevant time frame. The high rate of additional actionable findings identified by BostonGene’s analytical platform suggest comprehensive testing may offer benefit over traditional targeted panels in solid tumor patients.

Research conducted in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center

2) Title: Test-the-test: Clinical utility of comprehensive whole exome sequencing (WES) and RNA-seq for lymphoma patients

Abstract number: 1754



Date and time: Monday, April 8, 2024 | 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Session title: Genomic Characterization of Cancers and Cancer Subgroups



Location: Poster section 17



Speaker: Dai Chihara, MD, PhD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

This study shows an acceptable turnaround time for delivering BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM test reports that include clinically relevant findings and potential clinical trial matches, demonstrating the feasibility of using integrated WES and RNA-seq to guide clinical decision-making in lymphoma patients.

Research conducted in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center

3) Title: Comparative analysis of a predictive transcriptomic model and functional gene expression signatures (FGES) for tertiary lymphoid structure (TLS) detection in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD)

Abstract number: 6826



Date and time: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 | 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Session title: Gene Expression Regulation in the Tumor Microenvironment



Location: Poster section 8



Speaker: Alexander Bagaev, PhD, BostonGene

BostonGene developed a transcriptomic model for TLS detection in LUAD samples that demonstrated improved metrics and prognostic value compared to previously reported TLS FGES, highlighting its potential to guide therapeutic decision-making.

4) Title: Unveiling Heterogeneity of Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts (CAFs) Across Multiple Solid Cancer Types

Abstract number: 291



Date and time: Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Session title: Stroma Interactions



Location: Poster section 11



Speaker: Boris Shpak, MSc, BostonGene

To evaluate the heterogeneity of stromal cells in various solid cancer diagnoses, single-cell RNA sequencing and bulk RNA-seq data was used. Three consistent cancer-associated fibroblast subtypes were defined, laying the groundwork for a pan-cancer model to characterize stromal cell diversity that could guide efforts in targeting CAFs with anti-tumor therapies.

5) Title: Unraveling sarcomatoid features in clear cell renal cell carcinoma with RNA-seq

Abstract number: 4922



Date and time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 | 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Session title: Artificial Intelligence and Machine/Deep Learning 3



Location: Poster section 36



Speaker: Andrey Shubin, PhD, BostonGene

This presentation describes the robust performance of a BostonGene-developed transcriptomic model in effectively identifying sarcomatoid features in ccRCC samples. With additional investigation, the sarcomatoid ccRCC transcriptomic model can be leveraged to guide checkpoint inhibitor selection for ccRCC patients.

6) Title: An RNA-based model for tertiary lymphoid structure (TLS) prediction and classification in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

Abstract number: 4909



Date and time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 | 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Session title: Artificial Intelligence and Machine/Deep Learning 3



Location: Poster section 36



Speaker: Andrey Tyshevich, MSc, BostonGene

This presentation describes BostonGene’s development of an RNA-based model that stratifies PDAC samples based on TLS status. The results demonstrate an association between TLS-low groups and worse overall survival, offering a method to predict prognoses of PDAC patients based on TLS status.

7) Title: Improved survival and unique mutational signatures in small cell lung cancer arising in patients with limited tobacco use

Abstract number: 3867



Date and time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 | 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Session title: Molecular Biology in Clinical Oncology: Genetics and Beyond



Location: Poster section 41



Speaker: Kyle Concannon, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

This presentation describes the use of whole exome sequencing (WES) to uncover targetable mutations in light-smokers with small cell lung cancer (SCLC), highlighting the use of molecular profiling in SCLC patients with minimal tobacco use.

Research conducted in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center

8) Title: Genomic distinctions of HIV- and EBV-associated DLBCL in a diverse African cohort

Abstract number: 786



Date and time: Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Session title: Epidemiology



Location: Poster section 32



Speaker: Katherine Antel, MD, Dana Farber Cancer Institute

In this study, whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing was utilized to evaluate the impact of HIV status and Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) on the genetic landscape, molecular subtypes, and survival outcomes of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in a diverse African cohort.

Research conducted in collaboration with Dana Farber Cancer Institute

The abstracts will be published in an online-only Proceedings supplement to the AACR journal Cancer Research after the conclusion of the AACR Annual Meeting.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene has a mission to provide transformative, AI-integrated molecular analytics and biomarker discovery for precision matching of therapies to improve the lives of patients living with cancer and other immune-related diseases. BostonGene’s concierge-service model provides customized client solutions using a multi-omic approach prioritized for real-world impact to optimize standard-of-care therapies, accelerate research and provide cost-effective, measurable data-driven results. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each patient’s unique disease profile, including an in-depth profile of the immune microenvironment, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

