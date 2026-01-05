Bosch Introduces First-Ever Premium Cordless Stick Vacuum for the North American Market at CES 2026

New Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10 enter the premium cordless stick vacuum marketplace , boasting strong Bosch designs and superior cleaning performance.

Features MicroClean Technology that indicates if vacuumed surfaces are thoroughly cleaned, helping clean more easily and intelligently.

Boasts a 10-year warranty1 on the German-made motor for long-lasting peace of mind.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bosch Home Appliances, the award-winning global brand celebrated for precision engineering, announced today the official North American debut of the Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10 cordless stick vacuums at CES 2026.

The unveiling of the Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10 marks the first time the brand has entered the cordless stick vacuum market in the North American region, bringing advanced, new designs and a strong premium feature set to the home floor care cleaning space.

Boasting Bosch’s exclusive MicroClean Technology, the new Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10 can capture up to 99.9%2 of dust – even invisible particles. The high-efficiency brushless motor – developed and built by Bosch in Germany – offers outstanding cleaning performance backed by a 10-year motor warranty.1

“We are thrilled to expand the Bosch brand in the North American market with the launch of the Unlimited 9 and 10 cordless stick vacuums,” said Bianca Eiglsperger, Senior Category Manager, Consumer Products at BSH – Region North America. “With such an array of cleaning innovations, functional ergonomics, intelligent performance and a warranty that reinforces confidence in premium quality, we are certain North American consumers will find the Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10 very compelling vacuums for the home.”

The MicroClean Brush picks up debris and fine dust across all surfaces, including hardwood and thicker carpets. The MicroClean Sensor then detects all vacuumed particles, even those invisible to the eye, and relays this information to the LED MicroClean Ring – which illuminates a bright blue light once the surface is thoroughly cleaned. This unique, yet practical innovation helps confidently clean in hard-to-see or hard-to-reach spots like under furniture, carpets and upholstery.

Cleaning up with the Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10 is easy and so is keeping the vacuum maintained. All models can be emptied up to 50% less frequently3 – helping to avoid dust clouds thanks to the easy-to-empty dust box with Compression Slider.

MicroClean #LikeABosch With the Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10

The MicroClean Brush with LED lights removes more than 99.9% dust 2 – even invisible dust, down to 0.3 microns – from all floor types and surfaces.

– even invisible dust, down to 0.3 microns – from all floor types and surfaces. MicroClean Ring intuitively confirms with a blue light when vacuumed surfaces are thoroughly cleaned.

Up to 60 minutes of runtime 4 on the Unlimited 9 and up to 80 minutes of runtime 4 on the Unlimited 10.

on the Unlimited 9 and up to 80 minutes of runtime on the Unlimited 10. Auto Mode: A cleaning mode that intelligently adjusts power and performance based on the floor type.

Fast Charger that offers up to three times faster charging 5 for selected models.

for selected models. Priced starting from $499 for the Unlimited 9 and $599 for the Unlimited 10.

In addition to the above features, the Bosch Unlimited 10 cordless stick vacuum also includes:

Flex Tube, a convenient and ergonomic 90-degree bendable tube that enables effortless cleaning under low furniture or tight spaces.

Multi-Color Dynamic Display: A TFT display that enables full control of the vacuum, showing the remaining runtime and allowing an easy switch between six cleaning modes.

The Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10 cordless stick vacuums are now available via Amazon and directly via the Bosch Home U.S. website, with additional retail partners to follow soon.

About Bosch Home Appliances

With a focus on creating products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide and globally for raising the standards in precision engineering, quietness, efficiency and design. The company has been selling high-quality, premium appliances in the United States since 1991, frequently receiving top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group (a Bosch Group company), a global leader in the home appliance industry. With its North American headquarters in Irvine, California, the company operates manufacturing facilities in multiple locations across the continent. To learn more: https://www.bosch-home.com/us/

Legal Disclaimers

Terms of warranty located at www.bosch-home.com/motor-warranty/. Registration required to activate available 10-year motor warranty. Dust pick-up measured in Turbo mode on hard floors with crevices. Tested according to IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023. Compression increases the dust receptacle capacity (weight of compressed vs. uncompressed dust with same volume) based on Bosch internal test results with a mix of fiber material (cl. 7.2.3) and test dust (cl. 5.12.2.2) acc. to IEC 62885-2:2021. Maximum runtime is measured in Eco mode without electrical nozzle. Tested according to EN IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023. Compared to standard 1 amp charger that comes with the docking station.

