Bosch Announces New Line of Fully Automatic Espresso Machines at CES

The New Bosch 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Won CES’ 2024 Innovation Award Honoree in the Smart Home Category

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bosch Home Appliances, the award-winning home appliance brand, has announced the launch of a new line of countertop Fully Automatic Espresso Machines, a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree in the smart home category. The new Fully Automatic Espresso Machine offers premium-quality coffee and a wide variety of beverage options from freshly ground beans, all with just a touch of a button on the large, user-friendly Active Select Display.









CES is one of the most recognized and influential technology events in the world, serving as a premiere showcase for new designs and world-class products across the globe. The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring breakthrough products across 28 categories. The new 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine was recognized for sophisticated monitoring and seamless technology through Home Connect®.

“This product is a testament to our profound understanding of consumer needs and our commitment to state of the art technology for the home,” said Hannah Kühner, Head of Consumer Products Region North America, Bosch. “We can’t wait to introduce the complete Bosch line up to consumers in 2024.”

Features of the 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine include:

Aroma Max System combines four innovations that perfect the art of making espresso for consistent coffee quality. Long Lasting Ceramic Grinder: Developed by Bosch, this system perfectly grinds beans to preserve the true aroma. Smart Water Pump: Flexibly adjusts the flow rate of water for full-bodied flavors in each cup. Intelligent Flow Heater: Optimizes the brewing temperature for the perfect coffee aroma through the entire brewing process. High-Tech Brewing Unit: Responsible for the coffee’s unique aroma because of its perfectly harmonized and controlled brewing operation.

combines four innovations that perfect the art of making espresso for consistent coffee quality. Active Select Display: An intuitive 5” touch screen display and control panel that makes prepping coffee simple and allows for personalized beverages to get your perfect cup each time. Consumers can control milk settings, size, aroma of coffee and more on the display screen.

An intuitive 5” touch screen display and control panel that makes prepping coffee simple and allows for personalized beverages to get your perfect cup each time. Consumers can control milk settings, size, aroma of coffee and more on the display screen. Home Connect ® allows consumers to enjoy over 35 beverage options* through Coffee World, back-to-back ordering with Coffee Playlist, voice-enabled operations, remote control and diagnostics. * Available in select models

® allows consumers to enjoy over 35 beverage options* through Coffee World, back-to-back ordering with Coffee Playlist, voice-enabled operations, remote control and diagnostics.

The new line of Fully Automatic Espresso Machines launches mid-2024. To learn more about Bosch and stay up to date on the launch, please visit Bosch-Home.com/us or follow along for news and updates on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bosch Home Appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency, and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C. To learn more: https://www.bosch-home.com/us/

Contacts

Media contact:

Rey Perez



Rperez@golin.com / (213) 335-5583