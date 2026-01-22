BorderPlex Digital Assets’ Project Green Receives Interest from 100 Parties for RFI for One of New Mexico’s Largest Renewable Energy Projects

SANTA TERESA, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BorderPlex Digital Assets, LLC today announced strong early interest in its newly launched Request for Information (RFI) for Project Green, one of New Mexico's largest planned renewable energy initiatives. More than 100 parties have registered to receive the RFI as the company begins outreach to the market.

Project Green is the company's initiative to source up to 500 MW of renewable generation capacity by 2028, scaling to 1 GW by 2032.

The RFI is intended to engage a broad range of developers and technology providers across next-generation solutions, including wind generation, long-duration and seasonal energy storage, hydrogen production and reconversion, advanced thermal and electrochemical storage systems, and integrated generation-storage platforms that represent the frontier of clean energy innovation.

"The response to Project Green has been extraordinary and we are excited to review the innovative approaches we hope to receive from across the spectrum of renewable technologies," said Lanham Napier, Chairman of BorderPlex Digital Assets. "We're anticipating some truly groundbreaking approaches to renewable energy. We set out to find innovative solutions beyond conventional approaches. With this, southern New Mexico has the opportunity to become a proving ground for next-generation clean energy technologies that demonstrate how renewables can power large-scale economic development and environmental security."

Project Green has deliberately designed the RFI to surface creative approaches to advanced and emerging technologies beyond conventional utility-scale solar and geothermal resources. BorderPlex is pursuing those assets through parallel, separate market processes as part of Project Green’s overall renewable energy target.

Responses to the RFI are due by February 15, 2026. Following receipt of submissions, BorderPlex will evaluate responses and expects to invite qualified respondents to participate in a subsequent phase that will include additional project details and technical requirements. BorderPlex anticipates issuing a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) in Q2 2026, with final project selections expected to support the 2028 and 2032 capacity targets.

Project Green is aligned with BorderPlex's commitments under its Memorandum of Understanding with the State of New Mexico and represents one of the largest renewable energy procurement efforts in the state's history. The initiative demonstrates how frontier technology companies can lead in deploying advanced renewable solutions at the scale required to support meaningful economic development and environmental success.

Interested parties can register at ProjectGreenNM.com to receive updates.

About BorderPlex Digital Assets

BorderPlex Digital Assets is pioneering the development of Growth Infrastructure Campuses, combining land, power, industrial cooling, fiber, and compute in a single location. This unified platform is purpose-built to support innovation from data centers, advanced manufacturing, and logistics. The company’s flagship campus in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, represents a new model for growth infrastructure – powering economic development and addressing critical resource challenges for the community.

Media Contact: media@borderplexdigital.com