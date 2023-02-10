Booz Allen Appoints Andrew Turner to Lead Global Commercial Business

Turner Will Deliver an Integrated Vision of Booz Allen’s Portfolio of Cybersecurity Services

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that it has appointed Andrew Turner to lead the firm’s Global Commercial business. In this role, Turner will deliver an integrated vision of Booz Allen’s portfolio of cybersecurity services, including strategy, risk management, incident response, cyber defense, cloud, and operational technology to help commercial clients achieve positive business outcomes and growth.

Turner assumes this role after joining Booz Allen in 2020 and previously serving as the chief technology officer and market strategy lead for the firm’s Global Commercial business. He brings more than 20 years of experience as a security leader to mission-critical organizations and enterprises, including serving as a cyber leader to several Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Booz Allen, Turner was chief security officer for FIS Global (formerly Worldpay) and previously held senior cyber leadership roles at Visa and Microsoft.

“Andrew is a multifaceted security leader with a keen understanding of the breadth and the depth of our work innovating in complex cyber missions,” said Horacio Rozanski, Booz Allen’s president and chief executive officer. “Our Global Commercial business is well-positioned for future growth under Andrew’s leadership.”

Turner has a proven track record of building mature cybersecurity programs closely aligned to driving business and brand differentiation. At FIS, he led an integrated security organization, including information security, financial crimes, physical security, and business resilience. He also launched and directed strategic identity, cloud security, and cyber risk management programs and was responsible for the company’s cyber governance, standards, and other related policies.

“In today’s increasingly connected cyber threat landscape, the public and private sectors converge into a single, target-rich ecosystem,” said Turner. “This continuously evolving environment escalates cybersecurity as a strategic imperative for all organizations. That’s why I’m excited to lead this team in supporting our commercial clients to fulfill their growth and business objectives and transform cybersecurity and risk management into a sustainable, competitive advantage.”

Booz Allen’s Global Commercial business delivers elite cyber tradecraft as well as incident response, advanced cyber defense, fraud solutions, operational technology, and strategic advisory solutions to a broad range of clients. Learn more at https://www.boozallen.com/markets/commercial-solutions.html.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by their most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 31,100 people globally as of December 31, 2022, and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com.

Media Relations: Michael Keebler, Keebler_Michael@bah.com

Investor Relations: Nathan P. Rutledge, Rutledge_Nathan@bah.com