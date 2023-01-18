<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on January 25, 2023

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023 ended December 24, 2022, after the market close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (January 25, 2023) at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 451-6152 at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at http://investor.bootbarn.com. Please visit the website and select the “Events and Presentations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until February 25, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13735762. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 335 stores in 41 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

Contacts

Investors:
ICR, Inc.

Brendon Frey, 203-682-8216

BootBarnIR@icrinc.com
or

Company:
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.

Mark Dedovesh, 949-453-4489

Vice President, Investor Relations & Financial Planning

BootBarnIRMedia@bootbarn.com

