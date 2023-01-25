Boost Medical Group Launches Industry’s First Quantifiable Methodology for Personal Injury Victims

End-to-end diagnostic and case management solution aims to change the face of personal injury case outcomes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boost Medical Group today announces the launch of the industry’s first end-to-end diagnostic and case management solution designed to revolutionize the personal injury space. Attorneys using Boost Medical now have access to diagnostic tools, technology, and case management expertise that can positively impact case outcomes.

The majority of vehicle accident victims aren’t diagnosed and don’t receive treatment for two potentially life-altering injuries, as well as numerous other trauma and wounds. But just diagnosing them is not enough. Boost Medical Group aims to disrupt this outdated standard with its first-to-market quantifiable solution that can detect 19 times more TBI than legacy solutions, in addition to providing empirical data that demonstrates the extent and impact of an injury. Coupled with a complete case management solution, litigators are armed with the data necessary to successfully expedite and resolve cases in less time.

“We saw a major gap in the industry in the injuries people were sustaining and the inability to accurately measure – and be compensated – for those injuries,” states Bob Hopta, managing partner at Boost Medical Group. “In response, we created a solution that uproots the landscape of personal injury and equips attorneys with the opportunity to secure maximum valuations. We think this will be a game changer for so many people.”

Boost Medical Group’s highly validated methodology includes proprietary technology with 8 FDA clearances, more than a dozen peer-reviewed clinical publications and thousands of subject evaluations. Its six-step process encompasses screening and intake, referrals, diagnostics, impairment rating assignment, demand creation and case management. Complete with expert orthopedic and neurosurgeons, vertebral motion analysis technology, and extensive legal expertise, Boost Medical provides attorneys and their clients with a holistic and efficient solution that can make an impactful difference in case outcomes.

“We’re eager to officially launch our solution and reduce the barriers attorneys and their clients face for expeditious and commensurate financial outcomes,” continued Hopta. “Looking ahead, we see the opportunity for our services to change the face of personal injury outcomes by helping end unfair claim acts and low settlement valuations. This can mean the critical difference of affording long-term care after a traumatic injury.”

With its proprietary process and state-of-the-art advancements in injury diagnostics, Boost Medical Group is the future of injury assessment and case management. For more information about Boost Medical Group, visit www.boostmedicalgroup.com.

About Boost Medical Group

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Boost Medical Group is the industry’s first end-to-end personal injury diagnostic and case management solution. Using a six-step process to quantify the extent and impact of personal injuries, Boost Medical provides attorneys and their clients with actionable insights, helping to collapse the timeline to resolve a personal injury case. The highly validated methodology includes proprietary technology with 8 FDA clearances, more than a dozen peer-reviewed clinical publications and thousands of subject evaluations. For more information, visit www.boostmedicalgroup.com.

