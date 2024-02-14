Boomi Named IFS Technology Alliances Partner of the Year

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BoomiTM, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced that it has been honored with a prestigious award from valued technology alliance partner, IFS. The recognition as ‘Technology Alliances Partner of the Year’ underlines Boomi’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and its continued strong partnership with IFS.









“Boomi’s success stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation, significantly influencing the widespread adoption of groundbreaking technologies,” said Merlin Knott, Global Head, Partner and Channels, IFS. “This recognition is well-deserved and underscores Boomi’s vital role in reshaping the technological landscape. My sincere appreciation goes to the entire Boomi team for its outstanding contributions and continued dedication to driving positive change in the industry.”

“This recognition confirms Boomi’s continued dedication to excellence, where we strive to innovate and drive customer success,” said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President, Alliances and Channels, Boomi. “It validates our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that not only empower our channel partners, but also fuel digital transformation across industries. This award is not just a milestone for us, but also a catalyst for closer collaboration with IFS. We are excited about what we can achieve together in the years ahead, continuously pushing the boundaries of integration and automation.”

The Technology Alliances Partner of the Year Award recognizes the specific IFS partners that provided exponential value to IFS customers through the delivery of innovative add-on technology, demonstrated ability to respond to ever-changing business circumstances, and contributed to the adoption of IFS solutions within new customer bases to drive pipeline/revenue growth. The award ceremony took place at the IFS Global Partner Summit held in London, United Kingdom.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of both the Boomi and IFS teams,” said Adrian Trickett, Vice President & GM, EMEA Sales, Boomi. “With Boomi, IFS customers can build integrations faster, reducing development time by weeks or months. This recognition further motivates us to continue our mission of connecting applications, data, and people through intelligent integration and automation.”

As the pioneer of integration platform as a service (iPaaS), with more than 20,000 global customers, Boomi proudly touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners. The company has won numerous partner, product, and workplace awards, including the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide and being named to the CRN Cloud 100 list.

Boomi powers the future of business with intelligent integration and automation. As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi celebrates more than 20,000 global customers and a worldwide network of 800 partners. Organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to connect their applications, data, and people to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit boomi.com.

© 2024 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, and Boomiverseare trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers — at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

