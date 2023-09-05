Boomi Continues Global Growth In Barcelona, Spain

Boomi, a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, continues its global expansion into Barcelona, Spain, bringing dozens of jobs to the city’s diverse tech hub

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced it is expanding its global presence in Barcelona, Spain. Boomi plans to establish a Center of Excellence in the 22@ area of the city, the heart of technology and innovation in Barcelona, to support its growing commercial sales team. As Boomi expands into Barcelona, the company will tap into the skilled and international workforce as it aims to immediately add dozens of team members this year, with plans to add more in the coming year.









“With a vibrant culture of innovation and fast-evolving digital ecosystem, Barcelona has emerged as an important tech hub, attracting multinational tech companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, making it an ideal place for international workers to grow their careers,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “Similar to our recent entry into Vancouver, CA, this Center of Excellence will support strategic business functions, including sales and business development.”

The new Center of Excellence will be managed by Angus McGeachie, who recently joined Boomi to expand Boomi’s commercial business in EMEA. A veteran of the technology sector, Angus is a seasoned sales executive with experience building and leading local Barcelona sales teams at high-growth technology companies including SAP, VMware, and Qlik.

“My passion lies in cultivating and growing early-career talent within values-driven organizations,” said McGeachie. “Boomi is well-known in the industry to have a world-class team and industry-leading technology, making it the ideal company to kickstart or grow a career in tech. I personally joined Boomi for its entrepreneurial spirit and mission to make a real impact, and to be part of building something big. I look forward to growing our team in Barcelona, an unparalleled location for fostering diversity, flexibility, and work-life balance.”

As a category-leading, global SaaS company, Boomi offers end-to-end intelligent automation solutions that enable modern, digital organizations to accelerate business outcomes. The company serves approximately 20,000 customers across more than 70 countries, including globally recognized brands such as AT&T, LinkedIn, Moderna, and Sky.

Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently named to Nucleus Research’s list of “Hot Companies to Watch in 2023.” The company was also recently positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide for the ninth consecutive time; positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Integration Software and Services (iPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment; and named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Integration Platforms As A Service, Q3 2023.

Boomi has won numerous awards as an employer of choice, including its listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces. Boomi has also won two International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022; and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for two consecutive years.

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit https://boomi.com.

