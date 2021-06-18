Bonitasoft Recruits Sunny Qian Chen as VP Product Marketing

Sunny Chen leads Bonitasoft marketing strategy, focused on digital transformation and business process management through creative inbound marketing techniques

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CSuite—Bonitasoft today announced the addition of Sunny Qian Chen to the executive suite at Bonitasoft as Vice President of Marketing.





“We have all experienced how the pandemic has transformed the nature of work. To respond to these digital transformation challenges, we are witnessing an increase in investments in business process automation (BPM) and IT modernization projects,” said Sunny. “The industry is facing fierce competition and Bonitasoft stands out with its unique value proposition and market vision around its extensible, open-source low-code platform.”

Previously, during her tenure at SoftBank Robotics, Sunny led the marketing team with excellence and successfully managed the launch of the Pepper robot within strategic accounts.

In addition to putting into place the company’s partner program for the EMEA region, she also grew the marketing organization’s skills resulting in efficient business and brand development. She built and developed Product/Market Fit strategy by setting up the Strategic Marketing team and closely collaborating with Product and R&D teams.

At Bonitasoft, Sunny is responsible for overall marketing strategy and for ensuring the definition and dissemination of content and strategic inbound marketing programs, as well as Bonitasoft’s external communications.

“Bonitasoft is fortunate to benefit from Sunny’s more than 13 years of international work experience in strategic and operational marketing, in different types of companies from multinationals to start-ups, at the global and regional level,” says Miguel Valdes Faura, CEO and Co-founder of Bonitasoft.

“I strongly believe that the company stands well on its bright, rising path, and I feel honored to be part of it to contribute and witness its bright future together with all the Bonitasofters. I’m happy to be on board with the company that offers one of the few open-source platforms. Its technology free and accessible since 2009, democratizing process automation technologies, and encouraging market adoption of business process management and intelligent process management,” Sunny concludes.

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft fully supports digital operations and modernization of information systems with Bonita, an open-source and extensible platform for automation and optimization of business processes. The Bonita platform accelerates development and production with a clear separation between visual programming and coding capabilities. Bonita integrates with existing information systems, orchestrates heterogeneous systems and provides deep visibility across all enterprise processes.

