Boingo Wireless Earns Sixth Consecutive HIRE Vets Medallion Award From the U.S. Department of Labor

Award honors Boingo’s long-term commitment to employing and advancing U.S. military Veterans

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boingo Wireless, a leading provider of connectivity solutions for the U.S. military, enterprises and large venues, today announced it received the HIRE Vets Medallion Award (Gold) from the U.S. Department of Labor. This marks the sixth consecutive year Boingo has received the award, underscoring the company’s continued commitment to hiring, developing and advancing Veterans across its workforce.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in Veteran employment. Boingo earned the Gold Medallion distinction for its consistent record of hiring Veterans and investing in their long-term career growth.

“Veterans play a key role in Boingo’s success, as evidenced by our sixth consecutive HIRE Vets honor,” said Mike Finley, CEO of Boingo Wireless. “Their leadership, technical skill and mission strengthen Boingo as we deliver secure, reliable connectivity across more than 100 military bases worldwide, including commissaries and base exchanges; over 130 airports and transit hubs; more than 70 sports and entertainment venues; hospitals; and commercial real estate properties. We’re proud to provide a workplace where Veterans can succeed.”

Boingo employs Veterans in engineering, operations, marketing and other roles supporting cellular, Wi-Fi, fiber and private network deployments. The company provides competitive benefits packages, training, mentorship and leadership development programs designed to help Veterans advance their civilian careers.

To learn more about Boingo and explore career opportunities visit boingo.com/careers.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Melody Walker

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

mwalker@boingo.com

(424) 256-7036