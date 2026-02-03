Boingo Wireless Advances Private 5G Deployments with XCOM RAN by Globalstar

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, today announced that Boingo Wireless — a leading provider of 5G, Wi-Fi and private network connectivity solutions — will integrate XCOM RAN by Globalstar into its private network infrastructure. Boingo’s private networks deliver secure, high-bandwidth connectivity for critical operations at airports, transit hubs, stadiums, hospitals, convention centers, military bases and more.

With XCOM RAN’s advanced software-defined private 5G platform, Boingo unlocks new capabilities across indoor and outdoor network deployments.

Following a technical evaluation, Boingo has validated the performance of XCOM RAN private networks. A trial demonstrated reliability and spectrum flexibility, confirming that XCOM RAN can deliver carrier-grade private connectivity across multiple frequency bands and deployment models. One specific use case is overlaying XCOM RAN private networks over existing distributed antenna system (DAS) infrastructure. This has the potential of maintaining the DAS advantage of coverage and homogeneous performance, but with significant network capacity upgrades.

“As connected devices surge across transportation hubs, stadiums, hospitals and military bases, the need for secure, IoT-driven private networks has never been greater. Boingo’s leadership is built on experience — supporting more than 130 major airports and transportation hubs, 70+ stadiums and arenas, and 100 military bases — giving us unmatched insight into what these RF-challenged environments require to stay connected and resilient. As we enhance our converged network portfolio across cellular and Wi-Fi, we’re adopting private network solutions like XCOM RAN’s Supercell architecture to deliver greater efficiency, speed, security and ultra-low latency to ensure an exceptional experience for the people who depend on our networks every day,” said Dr. Derek Peterson, Boingo Wireless Chief Technology Officer and board member of the OnGo Alliance, which helps shape the future of private networks and spectrum technologies.

Boingo’s private networks recently won two 2025 TeckNexus Private Network Leadership Awards for transforming connectivity in high-traffic environments. Engineered for secure, scalable performance, Boingo’s private networks improve operations, enhance customer experiences, and enable new opportunities for digital engagement — all while integrating seamlessly with public cellular and Wi-Fi.

“We’re pleased that Boingo, has selected XCOM RAN to enhance their private 5G portfolio with our next-generation solution. XCOM RAN’s software-defined, scalable architecture aligns well with Boingo’s infrastructure approach while supporting high-performance, high-availability networks. We look forward to collaborating with Boingo to support their evolving deployment needs with XCOM RAN,” said Tamer Kadous, General Manager of XCOM RAN at Globalstar.

About XCOM RAN

XCOM RAN by Globalstar is the next generation of private 5G infrastructure, designed to support tomorrow’s mission-critical industrial automation requirements. XCOM RAN delivers unprecedented performance by taking a new approach to private 5G, increasing capacity by 4x over current private 5G offerings for flawless connectivity in the densest automation environments.

XCOM RAN runs on private 5G shared spectrum allocated around the world, and it can also uniquely leverage Globalstar’s licensed Band n53 as a dedicated band for worry-free private 5G deployments. Its new Supercell architecture reduces the need for site surveys and network design, for a private 5G solution that deploys quickly, is easy to manage, and provides full capacity and coverage in industrial environments.

To learn more, visit www.xcomran.com

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a global telecommunications provider connecting what matters most. Through our industry-leading low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and licensed Band 53/n53 spectrum, we deliver reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity solutions that empower customers worldwide to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter.

Our comprehensive connectivity ecosystem includes software-defined, purpose-built private wireless network platform, coupled with Globalstar Band 53 in XCOM RANTM and trusted GPS messengers Saved by SPOTTM for safety and personal communication for business and enterprise applications.

Serving business, enterprise, and consumer markets across the globe, Globalstar supports applications that track and protect assets, enable automation, enhance operational efficiency, and safeguard lives. With unmatched reach and a relentless focus on innovation, and mission-critical performance, we're redefining what's possible for global connectivity.

To learn more, visit www.globalstar.com.

