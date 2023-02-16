Board Announces Strategic Partnership With Voiant

Board partners with Voiant Group to drive Intelligent Planning Solutions for Sales Performance Management

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Board, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter, enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced a strategic partnership with Voiant Group, a leader in the provision of technology solutions and professional services to improve planning, operations and performance in Sales departments.

“Voiant has been helping clients improve Sales Performance Management (SPM) for decades, by bringing a client-focused, practical and collaborative approach to solve performance, operational and strategic challenges for visionary sales leaders,” said Louis Peacock, Chief Customer Officer of Board. “The combination of Board’s industry-leading Intelligent Planning solutions, together with Voiant’s SPM expertise, will deliver transformative sales leadership capabilities for visionary organizations across multiple industries.”

The strategic partnership between Board and Voiant aims to connect Sales and the Office of Finance to positively impact organizations by delivering:

Sales force agility and product alignment at the pace demanded by visionary leadership in a constantly evolving business landscape

Collaboration and integration across core sales functions and applications, including CRM , ERP and SPM systems, and integration of these with best-of-breed, cloud -based financial planning and analysis applications

Delivering better sales technology for planning, quota and territory management, as well as sales enablement, incentive compensation and performance reporting

“Planning, modeling and implementing cloud-based solutions that automate business processes are Voiant strengths, and they align perfectly with Board’s focus on smarter planning and achieving full control of business performance,” says Bill Sorenson, CEO, and co-founder of Voiant. “Powerful digital transformation begins with unlocking actionable insights from data, which provide a real-time, single version of performance. Voiant’s partnership with Board ensures that crucial data is harnessed with intelligent and integrated planning solutions for the world of Sales and connecting strategic and operational functions, including the Office of Finance.”

About Voiant

Voiant provides technology and business consulting solutions that achieve results through a practical, collaborative approach that navigates the ecosystem of the world’s top technology innovators to deliver tailored value. Voiant is devoted to a future where Sales Operations play a strategic role in every company’s success – working seamlessly across people and systems, armed with robust intelligence to drive better business results.

www.voiantgroup.com

About Board

Board’s Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter — enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Placed as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

www.board.com

