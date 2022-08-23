Bluon Promotes Adam Curry to SVP of Software and Data

Bluon recognizes its visionary software designer and innovator as it prepares to add to its impressive platform serving HVAC technicians and distributors

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluon Inc., the rapidly growing company focused on upgrading the HVAC industry, today announced the promotion of Adam Curry to senior vice president of software and data. Recognized for his outstanding achievements at Bluon – including being the innovator behind the company’s wildly popular mobile app and playing an instrumental role in developing BluonSearch, the most comprehensive cross reference, parts and equipment database tool for HVAC distributors – Curry will oversee the vision, structure and overall UI/UX of Bluon’s ever evolving software product offerings for distributors, technicians and OEMs in his expanded role.

“Adam provides the UI/UX vision behind everything we produce at Bluon. I have never met anyone else like him. His ability to make the complex simple and easy, yet elegant is on a different level,” said Peter Capuciati, CEO and chairman of Bluon. “Adam’s outstanding ability to design products that genuinely fit the needs and abilities of our users is fundamental to Bluon and our continued success.”

As senior vice president of software and data, Curry will continue to ensure that Bluon’s software products set the bar in HVAC, for ease and utility, and always meet the user’s needs.

Interested in how to improve the world through technology from a young age, Curry taught himself to code in high school. Before joining the Bluon team, he was a researcher at Princeton University, an engineering manager in Germany and a product designer in Silicon Valley.

Curry explained, “Everyone at Bluon is a gifted, high-energy person continuously finding new ways to be innovative, help our users, and enliven the HVAC industry. Our products are where we pull together all those great ideas and energy. It’s a unique challenge to account for all the data, use cases, and engineering inputs, but it’s equally exciting and fun, and massively rewarding to see the positive impact we’re having. I’m grateful for the opportunity and the entire Bluon team.”

