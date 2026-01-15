BlueSnap Launches Built-in Compliant Surcharging, Helping Global Merchants Offset Processing and Improve Margins

Available within its Global Payment Orchestration Platform, BlueSnap Compliant Surcharging helps B2B and B2C merchants recover card processing costs while maintaining regulatory compliance

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueSnap, powered by Payroc, the Global Payment Orchestration Platform for B2B and B2C businesses, today announced the availability of fully compliant credit card surcharging integrated within its suite of payment solutions. Global businesses using BlueSnap’s Compliant Surcharging can recover up to 3% in credit card processing fees while maintaining strict compliance with card brand network rules and applicable regional laws.

"Each year, businesses lose billions of dollars to credit card transaction fees, eroding profits and forcing merchants to raise prices," said Gavin Cicchinelli, BlueSnap President. "Now, B2B and B2C businesses using BlueSnap around the world can offset these costs, protect profit margins, and maintain competitive prices with complete transparency, while maintaining full legal compliance.”

With the ability to apply incremental fees only to credit card transactions, merchants using BlueSnap’s Compliant Surcharging can continue to offer their customers the convenience of paying via major credit cards without losing money or raising prices for all customers. Merchants can also offer more cost effective options for payment, like ACH or other alternative payment methods.

BlueSnap reviews and validates its customers’ surcharging practices. Compliance and pricing teams assess each business to ensure they can initiate surcharging and help them navigate the complex array of state and regional laws, and credit card brand rules governing fees and disclosure requirements.

“Early users of BlueSnap’s surcharging capabilities already realized hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings,” Cicchinelli continued. “By shifting fees to customers who opt to use credit cards, we are providing businesses the flexibility to reduce costs and boost cash flow that can be reinvested for business growth.”

BlueSnap, Powered by Payroc, provides global payment orchestration that helps businesses accept payments worldwide, increase revenue, reduce costs, and streamline cross-border commerce. Built for scale, flexibility, and performance, BlueSnap enables companies and software platforms to grow in any market. Backed by Payroc’s global acquiring reach and more than $125B in annual processing, BlueSnap delivers scalable technology and world-class support to help businesses grow without borders. Learn more at bluesnap.com.

