<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group Earns Two Gold VETTY Awards®
Business Wire

BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group Earns Two Gold VETTY Awards®

di Business Wire

Winners revealed at the 40th Annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo, VMX 2023

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group, Inc., a full-service animal health marketing firm, is thrilled to share it has earned two Gold VETTY Awards. The VETTYs are the only creative competition recognizing marketing excellence in the animal healthcare industry. Announced at the NAVC Veterinary Meeting and Expo, the world’s largest veterinary education conference held annually in Orlando, Florida, this week, BluePrints was recognized for two outstanding websites, Kokopelli Assisted Reproductive Services in the B2B/Trade division and Riverview Animal Clinic in the Consumer division.

“It is truly gratifying to receive top recognition for creating robust websites that promote some of the best in veterinary medicine. Bruce Christensen, DVM, MS, DACT from Kokopelli, and Amy Tate, DVM from Riverview, are both true trailblazers,” said Robin Brogdon, BluePrints’ CEO and Founder. It takes a team of talented strategists, copywriters, designers, programmers, project managers, and more to ensure that our clients’ websites not only accurately and beautifully reflect their brands but also incorporate best digital practices. They must be user friendly, intuitive, and visually appealing, as well as be built on a stable and scalable platform that optimizes search visibility.”

Now in its 17th year, BluePrints’ clients include veterinary emergency, specialty and referral practices, as well as animal health companies coast to coast. It is the only national firm that focuses on this unique niche within the animal health sector. They offer a full range of marketing and advertising services, including strategic planning, branding, copywriting, graphic design, website development, social media, digital ads, event planning, organizational consulting, media relations, and more. For additional information, call 949-756-8071 or visit blueprintsvmg.com.

Contacts

Linda Kaplan, MHA

President, BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group

714-317-8878 | linda@blueprintsvmg.com

Articoli correlati

Topcon Provides GNSS Correction Services for Emergency Response Teams in California

Business Wire Business Wire -
LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Topcon--In response to recent disaster declarations throughout California, Topcon Positioning Systems is offering free access to its...
Continua a leggere

DAT Truckload Volume Index: Spot Rates Ended 2022 on an Upswing

Business Wire Business Wire -
Van TVI was second-highest December on record; peak season arrived later than expected DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--December 2022 was the first month-over-month...
Continua a leggere

proteanTecs to Showcase Interconnect Reliability Monitoring at the Chiplet Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company to deliver main keynote presentation and technical track HAIFA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Topcon Provides GNSS Correction Services for Emergency Response Teams in California

Business Wire