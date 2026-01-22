Blueair Partners with Tennis Star Jessica Pegula to Champion Sleep and Recovery By Controlling What You Can

Blueair’s new air wellness ambassador spotlights how sleep and recovery shape performance for elite athletes and everyday high performers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AirCare--Blueair, the global leader in air health, is teaming up with tennis pro Jessica Pegula to spotlight the importance of clean, optimized air and nightly rituals in enhancing wellness, focus, and recovery — both on and off the court. As an athlete known for her discipline, authenticity, and resilience, Jessica embodies the Blueair values of performance, health, and balance.

For Jessica, control is everything, yet on the court, conditions are unpredictable. What she can control, however, is her environment off the court, especially her sleep and recovery. “You can’t control the conditions of a match — the crowd, the weather, how your opponent plays, but you can control how you rest and recover. Sleep is where I reset, and that’s why I’m excited for this partnership with Blueair to control what I can,” Jessica Pegula said.

Jessica relies on Blueair to help her create the best possible conditions for rest and focus, no matter where she is in the world. In fact, Jessica takes Blueair with her to every trip and competition. In addition to having a Blueair on her bedside table, her curated sleep environment also includes sleep-specific rituals and a consistent wind-down routine to set herself up to perform her best the next day.

“Jess is a perfect match for Blueair because she lives under extreme conditions — travel, climate, high-pressure tournaments,” said Lara Kerbaj, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Blueair. “She thrives in this world, and she knows high performance isn’t about perfection — it’s about creating the right conditions and rituals to thrive, and that includes Blueair to control what she can.”

As rest and recovery continue to shape how people perform in their daily lives, Blueair is making air wellness more accessible. They recently announced their most powerful air purifier to date - Blue Signature — which Jessica keeps in her home in Florida — and the brand unveiled its Sleep Collection in the fall, including its 2-in-1 Pro and Mini Restful Air Purifier, designed to optimize your sleep environment.

Blue Signature™ — the most powerful, compact purifier in its class¹, Blue Signature is designed to blend in or beautifully stand out with premium, furniture-inspired materials to double as a side table.

Blueair 2-in-1 Pro — a multi-function air purifier and humidifier with the first-ever smart skin mode. Developed alongside a board-certified dermatologist, DermaSense™ Skin Mode intuitively protects against moisture loss during sleep so you can wake up glowing, hydrated, and refreshed every day.

Blueair Mini Restful™ Sunrise Clock Air Purifier — the only purifier to combine clean air with a built-in sunrise alarm clock, nature-inspired light, and soothing sounds. Ideal for keeping on the nightstand, it is designed to create an environment that helps you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed.

Jessica Pegula has solidified herself as a mainstay in the WTA Top 10 over the past three seasons and is currently ranked World No. 6. She has reached multiple Grand Slam semifinals, captured nine WTA singles titles, and established herself as one of the tour’s most dependable performers. Pegula also became World No. 1 in doubles, winning prestigious events including WTA 1000 titles and reaching major finals.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.blueair.com/pages/jessica-pegula

About Blueair:

Blueair is a global air wellness brand dedicated to enhancing health and well-being by creating cleaner, fresher, and healthier indoor environments. Founded in Sweden in 1996, Blueair has been at the forefront of air wellness innovation, developing advanced solutions that go beyond purification to improve overall indoor air quality. From reducing airborne pollutants and allergens to optimizing humidity and promoting better breathing, Blueair’s award-winning innovations are designed to support a holistic approach to well-being. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and thoughtful design, Blueair makes air wellness accessible to all. Learn more at www.blueair.com and follow Blueair on Instagram and TikTok.

¹ Based on high-speed CADR by volume vs. similar competitive models

