Bloomreach’s AI-Powered Marketing Automation and Ecommerce Search Now Available on AWS Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Bloomreach, the AI company for personalization, today announced its AI-powered marketing and search solutions are now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Bloomreach’s inclusion on AWS Marketplace will offer seamless integration of its tools with technology stacks built on Amazon Web Services, allowing more businesses around the world to recognize the impact of marketing and search powered by the company’s proprietary Loomi AI.

Loomi AI is the intelligence platform powering all Bloomreach products, bringing personalization to life across email, SMS, web, app, search, and more. It captures rich first-party customer and product data, adds context and AI decisioning, and uses that intelligence to tailor each touchpoint in the customer journey.

Now, directly within the AWS Marketplace, businesses can easily discover and deploy these Loomi AI-powered tools from Bloomreach. And with more marketing and commerce teams able to activate real-time personalization across touchpoints, more customers will receive better, more relevant experiences from the brands they love.

"We are thrilled to add Bloomreach’s solutions to AWS Marketplace. This milestone expands our commitment to meeting customers where they are and making our solutions more accessible to the vast number of businesses leveraging AWS infrastructure,” said Rachel Fefer, VP, Global Strategic ISVs and AMER Partnerships, Bloomreach.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the customer experience for brands around the world. Loomi AI, its integrated intelligence platform, understands every customer in context — then tailors their experience in real-time. Connected to applications at every touchpoint, Loomi AI brings personalization to life across email, web, messaging, mobile apps, search, and more. From retail to financial services, hospitality to gaming, Bloomreach powers end-to-end experiences for 1,400+ global brands, including American Eagle, Sonepar, and Pandora.

