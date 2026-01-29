Bloomfire Wins Silver at the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Leading Enterprise Intelligence platform honored for best use of technology in customer service

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomfire, the AI-powered knowledge management platform pioneering the shift to Enterprise Intelligence, has been named a Silver winner in the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service in the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service category. Now in its 20th year, the Stevie Awards are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.

“This recognition validates what we hear from customers: when AI is grounded in governed knowledge—and every answer is verified before delivery—frontline teams find accurate answers in seconds and actually trust what they're reading,” said Philip Brittan, CEO of Bloomfire. "Garbage in, garbage out has never been more critical than it is with AI. When customer service agents can't trust their tools, they default to escalations and workarounds.”

Bloomfire’s dedication to customer service stood out among the 2,100 nominations submitted by companies from across 41 nations and territories this year. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Bloomfire’s award-winning capabilities address a critical challenge facing customer service organizations: ensuring AI-generated answers are accurate, compliant, and consistently reliable at scale. This recognition follows a standout year for Bloomfire, which continues to develop significant product advancements, including:

Hallucination Detection Guardrails: Every AI-generated response is validated against governed, certified content. Answers that cannot be verified are not delivered—eliminating misinformation in customer-facing environments.

Self-Healing Knowledge Base: Automatically flags duplicate, outdated, or conflicting content and prompts owners to review or retire it. The result: a continuously optimized knowledge ecosystem that improves AI accuracy without manual intervention.

Learn & Confirm: Embeds knowledge checks and acknowledgments directly into content, ensuring service teams understand and retain critical updates with audit-ready tracking.

Bloomfire is moving beyond traditional knowledge management to deliver Enterprise Intelligence: a modern, AI-driven approach that breaks down silos, proactively surfaces insights, and embeds knowledge directly into workflows. By helping organizations implement self-healing, predictive knowledge systems, Bloomfire enables faster decision-making and measurable business impact, including $27.1M in productivity gains per 100 employees, a 36% increase in first-call resolution, and onboarding time reduced by more than half.

"The remarkable scores achieved by this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

The Stevie Award adds to Bloomfire’s recent recognition, which includes InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year Award, KMWorld's Top 100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management, KMWorld Readers’ Choice Award for Agentic AI, and CIOReview's Top AI Knowledge Management Software Platforms.

About Bloomfire

Bloomfire creates the connective tissue of the modern enterprise, establishing Enterprise Intelligence as the new standard for how organizations leverage knowledge. Our AI-powered platform transforms fragmented information into a dynamic, self-improving system—connecting teams across silos, surfacing real-time insights in context, and injecting knowledge directly into the flow of work. With Bloomfire, companies align faster, decide smarter, and adapt with greater agility. Since 2011, we have partnered with Fortune 500 leaders and innovators across industries to unlock the full value of their collective intelligence—turning knowledge into a strategic asset that enables people to perform at their highest potential.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

