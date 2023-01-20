Bloom Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 9, 2023

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on February 9, 2023 after market close. Bloom Energy’s management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss these results.

Q4 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: February 9, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET

Duration: 60 minutes

Live Dial in: Domestic (844) 200-6205 | International +1 (929) 526-1599

Participant Passcode: 531331

Live webcast: https://investor.bloomenergy.com/

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call at:

Dial in: Domestic (866) 813-9403 | International + 44 204-525-0658

Passcode: 527751

The Investors section of the Bloom Energy website will also host a replay for one year following the webcast at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Ed Vallejo

+1 (267) 370-9717

edward.vallejo@bloomenergy.com

Media Relations:
Virginia Citrano

press@bloomenergy.com

