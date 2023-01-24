<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Block to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Business Wire

Block to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

di Business Wire

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after market close. Block will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Block

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square helps sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin. Spiral builds and funds free, open-source Bitcoin projects. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open developer platform to make it easier to access Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies without having to go through an institution.

Contacts

Media Contact
press@block.xyz

Investor Relations Contact
ir@block.xyz

Articoli correlati

TechnipFMC Awarded Substantial Subsea Services Offshore Brazil Contract by Petrobras

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a substantial(1) master services agreement (MSA) for subsea services with...
Continua a leggere

Finalists for the 25th Annual Independent Games Festival Led by TUNIC From TUNIC Team and Betrayal At Club Low From Cosmo D Studios

Business Wire Business Wire -
Winners Will Be Revealed at the IGF Awards Ceremony on March 22 During the 2023 Game Developers Conference SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

N-able to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on February 23, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

TechnipFMC Awarded Substantial Subsea Services Offshore Brazil Contract by Petrobras

Business Wire