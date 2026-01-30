Block to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Block, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ) will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 on Thursday, February 26, 2026, after market close. Block will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results.

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Block

Block, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ) builds technology to increase access to the global economy. Each of our brands unlocks different aspects of the economy for more people. Square makes commerce and financial services accessible to sellers. Cash App is the easy way to spend, send, and store money. Afterpay is transforming the way customers manage their spending over time. TIDAL is a music platform that empowers artists to thrive as entrepreneurs. Bitkey is a simple self-custody wallet built for bitcoin. Proto is a suite of bitcoin mining products and services. Together, we’re helping build a financial system that is open to everyone. Block.xyz

