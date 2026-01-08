Block Blast! Scales to 70M DAU as Hungry Studio Runs Over 10,000 Experiments in a Single Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BlockBlast--Hungry Studio today announced that its flagship title, Block Blast!, has reached 70M DAU and 300M MAU globally — a scale supported by a year-long experimentation system, with more than 10,000 A/B tests across gameplay, progression, and user experience.

Built on classic block-based mechanics, Block Blast! delivers an intuitive "drag–match–eliminate" experience that is easy to learn yet designed for long-term engagement. Since its launch in 2021, the game has evolved from a single-mode puzzle into a multi-mode experience, balancing accessibility with sustained challenge.

Behind this scale is a disciplined experimentation system that continuously refines player experience. "Block Blast! may look simple, but it is powered by an extensive A/B testing framework," said Jason Wang, VP of Brand & Marketing at Hungry Studio. "We view experimentation as the foundation for understanding players, optimizing experience quality, and building products that last. In 2025 alone, our team ran more than 10,000 A/B tests, with over 300 experiments running in parallel each day. We also developed our own user behavior simulation platform, Block AI, which enables high-density automated testing before new versions go live. Thus, we have reduced the likelihood of post-launch experience issues by more than 50%, while significantly improving iteration efficiency."

Today, Block Blast! is active across 200+ countries and regions, ranking No. 1 in the Puzzle category in over 40 markets. Apple shared that Block Blast! was included on the App Store’s list of the most-downloaded iPhone games of 2025 in the United States, demonstrating the scalability of an experience-first, experimentation-driven model.

Looking ahead, Hungry Studio plans continued long-term investment in AI across its product roadmap — from AI-driven A/B experimentation and faster iteration to broader exploration across platform and monetization capabilities — while keeping player experience at the center of every decision.

About Hungry Studio

Hungry Studio is a global casual gaming and entertainment company built on experimentation and powered by data-driven innovation. Founded in 2021, the company focuses on the development and publishing of casual games. Its flagship title, Block Blast!, ranks among the world’s leading casual games. Leveraging a robust A/B testing framework and continuously evolving product capabilities, Hungry Studio is building a scalable global casual gaming ecosystem for players and brand partners.

