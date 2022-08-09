Blade Air Mobility Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Second quarter ended June 30, 2022 revenue up 175% versus the prior year period to $35.6 million; six month period ended June 30, 2022 revenue up 180% versus the prior year period to $62.3 million

Short Distance revenue up 89% in Q2 2022 versus the prior year period, reflecting strong demand, higher pricing across our route network and the Helijet transaction

MediMobility Organ Transport revenue up 36% sequentially in Q2 2022 versus Q1 2022, driven by new clients and robust growth with existing accounts; up 1,013% versus the prior year period, driven by our acquisition of Trinity Air Medical, Inc (“Trinity”)

Flight Margin improved sequentially to 14.3% in Q2 2022 versus 11.0% in Q1 2022, driven by Helijet’s return to profitability and improved utilization across our route network

Blade’s three Europe acquisitions expected to close in late Summer 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), a technology-powered air mobility platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Blade delivered record revenue and Flight Profit this quarter, with strong growth across all business lines,” said Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have seen continued strength in our consumer-facing businesses with revenue and average seat prices for both the second quarter and third quarter to-date well ahead of our 2019 and 2021 levels. Given unwavering demand from our fliers coupled with continued strong sequential growth in our MediMobility Organ Transport business, Blade has proven it is well positioned to thrive in this uncertain macroeconomic environment.”

“Our strong financial performance is a testament to our success in leveraging the Blade platform across the diverse portfolio of businesses that we have built and acquired since our inception,” said Will Heyburn, Blade’s Chief Financial Officer. “By deploying our brand, aircraft operator network, and technology-enabled logistics and customer service, we have significantly accelerated growth, including in our MediMobility Organ Transport business, which experienced 139% pro forma organic growth compared to the prior year period.”

“We look forward to closing our acquisitions in Europe, where our roll-up of the commercial activities of three prominent urban air mobility operators will fortify Blade’s leadership in the region,” said Melissa Tomkiel, Blade’s President. “Our urban air mobility alliance with JetBlue has now been launched, providing preferred pricing and other benefits for seamless air transport between Manhattan and New York area airports for the TrueBlue loyalty program membership base.”

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 175% to $35.6 million in the current quarter versus $13.0 million in the prior year period. On a pro forma basis, assuming Blade had owned both Trinity and Helijet International Inc’s (“Helijet”) scheduled passenger routes in the prior year period, revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 would have been up 87%

Flight Margin of 14.3% improved sequentially versus Q1 2022, as expected, but decreased versus 23.0% in the prior year period, driven primarily by the significant revenue mix shift towards MediMobility Organ Transport and re-launch of Blade Airport service, which remained below breakeven during the ramp-up period this quarter as expected

Short Distance revenue increased 89% to $11.0 million in the current quarter versus $5.8 million in the prior year period. Growth was driven by our acquisition of Helijet’s passenger routes in Vancouver, the resumption of our Blade Airport service, growth in short distance charter, and higher pricing across our network

MediMobility Organ Transport revenue increased 1,013% to $17.2 million in the current quarter versus $1.6 million in the prior year period, driven by Blade’s acquisition of Trinity in September 2021. On a pro forma basis, assuming Blade had owned Trinity in the prior year period, revenue growth in MediMobility Organ Transport would have been 139% versus the prior year period, driven by a combination of new hospital clients and continued growth with existing accounts

Jet and Other revenue increased 32% to $7.4 million in the current quarter versus $5.6 million in the prior year period driven primarily by an increase in the average price per trip, and stronger demand for our seasonal BladeOne jet service between New York and South Florida

Net income increased to $8.4 million in the current quarter versus a net loss of $24.3 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by increased revenue and a favorable change in the fair value of warrant liabilities of $19.3 million (compared to an unfavorable change of $14.9 million and $1.7 million of recapitalization costs attributable to warrant liabilities in the prior year period), partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in General & Administrative costs

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $(6.1) million in the current quarter from $(2.6) million in the prior year period. The decrease versus the prior year period is primarily attributable to additional corporate and recurring expenses related to Blade’s growth and status as a public company, partially offset by increased Flight Profit

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

Blade’s MediMobility Organ Transport division, which is the largest dedicated air transporter of human organs for transplant in the United States, continues to grow its client base and is now serving a total of 59 transplant centers and organ procurement organizations

Blade Airport, offering service between Manhattan and both JFK and Newark Airports, has continued to show sequential improvements, with its current passenger run-rate well ahead of pre-pandemic levels, while the introduction of dynamic pricing has driven further revenue growth. Further capacity expansions and the opening of an exclusive Blade terminal at Newark Airport are expected to drive growth in Q3

Blade’s partnership with JetBlue launched on June 23, 2022. Under the partnership, JetBlue will purchase four Blade Airport transfers per year for its top-tier Mosaic+ loyalty program members, while all TrueBlue members will receive first-time flier pricing benefits from Blade

On May 19, 2022, Blade announced an agreement to acquire the asset-light commercial passenger transport activities of three urban air mobility operators in Europe, which generated an aggregate of approximately €30 million in revenue while servicing approximately 125,000 fliers in 2019, prior to the impact of COVID-19. The transaction is expected to close in late Summer 2022 while Blade has already seen success offering seats during key events, including the Monaco Grand Prix and Cannes Film Festival, on a resale basis prior to close

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA – To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), Blade reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations (as shown in the table below).

Flight Profit and Flight Margin – Blade defines Flight Profit as revenue less cost of revenue. Blade defines Flight Margin for a period as Flight Profit for the period divided by revenue for the same period.

Pro forma revenue – Blade uses pro forma financial information which include revenue from acquisitions as if they had been acquired in the commensurate period of the prior year. Pro forma change in revenue is calculated as the difference between the current reported revenue and the comparative period pro forma revenue. Management believes that discussing pro forma revenue contributes to the understanding of Blade’s performance and trends, because it allows for meaningful comparisons of the current year period to that of prior years.

Blade believes that these non-GAAP measures, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Flight Profit and Pro forma revenue have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables within this press release.

Financial Results

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Revenue $ 35,633 $ 12,951 $ 3,438 $ 62,263 $ 22,224 $ 9,892 Operating expenses Cost of revenue(1) 30,522 9,976 2,814 54,229 17,773 8,686 Software development(1) 1,062 323 273 1,897 612 592 General and administrative(1) 12,144 9,808 1,546 26,122 14,633 4,402 Selling and marketing(1) 1,638 615 281 3,438 1,202 1,036 Total operating expenses 45,366 20,722 4,914 85,686 34,220 14,716 Loss from operations (9,733 ) (7,771 ) (1,476 ) (23,423 ) (11,996 ) (4,824 ) Other non-operating income (expense) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 19,266 (14,913 ) — 21,816 (14,913 ) — Realized loss from sales of short term investments (1,576 ) — — (1,712 ) — — Recapitalization costs attributable to warrant liabilities — (1,742 ) — — (1,742 ) — Interest income, net 455 140 151 719 144 90 Other non-operating income (expense) 18,145 (16,515 ) 151 20,823 (16,511 ) 90 Net income (loss) $ 8,412 $ (24,286 ) $ (1,325 ) $ (2,600 ) $ (28,507 ) $ (4,734 )

__________



(1) Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE LESS COST OF REVENUE TO FLIGHT PROFIT



(in thousands except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Revenue $ 35,633 $ 12,951 $ 3,438 $ 62,263 $ 22,224 $ 9,892 Cost of revenue(1) 30,522 9,976 2,814 54,229 17,773 8,686 Flight Profit $ 5,111 $ 2,975 $ 624 $ 8,034 $ 4,451 $ 1,206 Flight Margin 14 % 23 % 18 % 13 % 20 % 12 %

__________



(1) Cost of revenue consists of flight costs paid to operators of aircraft and cars, landing fees and internal costs incurred in generating ground transportation revenue using the Company’s owned cars. Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 8,412 $ (24,286 ) $ (1,325 ) $ (2,600 ) $ (28,507 ) $ (4,734 ) Stock-based compensation 1,844 2,518 90 3,942 4,422 177 Depreciation and amortization 1,155 140 133 2,300 266 264 Interest income, net (455 ) (140 ) (151 ) (719 ) (144 ) (90 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (19,266 ) 14,913 — (21,816 ) 14,913 — Realized loss from sales of short term investments 1,576 — — 1,712 — — Recapitalization costs attributable to warrant liabilities — 1,742 — — 1,742 — Consulting costs related to initial public listing — 2,038 — — 2,038 — Offering documents expenses — 324 — — 324 — Recruiting fees related to initial public listing — 98 — — 98 — M&A transaction costs 451 80 — 1,424 80 — One-time legal and regulatory advocacy fees 164 — — 1,911 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,119 ) $ (2,573 ) $ (1,253 ) $ (13,846 ) $ (4,768 ) $ (4,383 )

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except share data, unaudited) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,556 $ 2,595 Restricted cash 1,690 630 Accounts receivable 9,672 5,548 Short-term investments (cost: June 30, 2022 – $70,308; December 31, 2021 – $280,263) 69,607 279,374 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,700 6,798 Total current assets 278,225 294,945 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,304 2,045 Investment in joint venture 200 200 Intangible assets, net 22,743 24,421 Goodwill 13,328 13,328 Operating right-of-use asset 6,003 713 Other non-current assets 1,384 232 Total assets $ 324,187 $ 335,884 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,648 $ 6,369 Deferred revenue 8,500 5,976 Operating lease liability, current 2,364 438 Total current liabilities 18,512 12,783 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liability 9,492 31,308 Operating lease liability, long-term 3,748 278 Deferred tax liability 144 144 Total liabilities 31,896 44,513 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 authorized; 71,397,326 and 70,667,381 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 7 7 Additional paid in capital 371,690 368,680 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (388 ) (898 ) Accumulated deficit (79,018 ) (76,418 ) Total stockholders’ equity 292,291 291,371 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 324,187 $ 335,884

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 8,412 $ (24,286 ) $ (1,325 ) $ (2,600 ) $ (28,507 ) $ (4,734 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and restricted cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,155 140 133 2,300 266 264 Stock-based compensation 1,844 2,518 90 3,942 4,422 177 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (19,266 ) 14,913 — (21,816 ) 14,913 — Realized loss from sales of short term investments 1,576 — — 1,712 — — Unrealized foreign exchange gain / losses — — — (5 ) — — Recapitalization costs attributable to warrant liabilities — 1,742 — — 1,742 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 65 — — 65 — — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,197 ) (4,917 ) 226 (3,902 ) (5,745 ) 34 Accounts receivable (3,659 ) (640 ) (70 ) (4,124 ) (167 ) (240 ) Other non-current assets (504 ) (106 ) (70 ) (1,152 ) (32 ) (12 ) Operating right-of-use assets/lease liabilities 105 20 2 106 18 7 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,361 ) 547 (89 ) 1,275 2,419 (915 ) Deferred revenue 2,220 851 532 2,524 848 74 Net cash used in operating activities (11,610 ) (9,218 ) (571 ) (21,675 ) (9,823 ) (5,345 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (189 ) (144 ) (13 ) (626 ) (197 ) (23 ) Purchase of short-term investments (188 ) (303,163 ) — (453 ) (303,163 ) — Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 197,001 — — 208,700 — — Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities 196,624 (303,307 ) (13 ) 207,621 (303,360 ) (23 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 58 5 — 79 22 — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,006 ) — — (1,011 ) — — Proceeds from note payable — — 1,165 — — 1,165 Repayment of note payable — (1,165 ) — — (1,165 ) — Proceeds from recapitalization of EIC, net of issuance costs — 216,758 — — 214,988 — Proceeds from sale of common stock in PIPE, net of issuance costs — 119,634 — — 119,634 — Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities (948 ) 335,232 1,165 (932 ) 333,479 1,165 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash balances 4 — — 7 — — Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 184,070 22,707 581 185,021 20,296 (4,203 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning 4,176 7,926 12,584 3,225 10,337 17,368 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash – ending $ 188,246 $ 30,633 $ 13,165 $ 188,246 $ 30,633 $ 13,165 Reconciliation to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,556 $ 30,003 $ 13,049 $ 186,556 $ 30,003 $ 13,049 Restricted cash 1,690 630 116 1,690 630 116 Total $ 188,246 $ 30,633 $ 13,165 $ 188,246 $ 30,633 $ 13,165 Non-cash investing and financing activities New leases under ASC 842 entered into during the period $ 5,456 $ 1 $ 21 $ 5,871 $ 13 $ 21

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.



SEATS FLOWN – ALL PASSENGER FLIGHTS



(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Seats flown – all passenger flights(1) 28,241 5,971 696 46,735 8,226 5,274

__________



(1) Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE TO PRO FORMA REVENUE



(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

The following unaudited pro forma financial information presents what our revenue would have been had Trinity and the exclusive rights to Helijet International, Inc’s scheduled passenger routes in Canada been acquired and purchased, respectively, on January 1, 2021.

Three months ended June 30 Total Short Distance MediMobility



Organ Transport Jet and Other Reported Revenue three months ended June 30, 2021 $ 12,951 $ 5,798 $ 1,550 $ 5,603 Impact of Trinity 5,669 — 5,669 — Impact of Canada 390 390 — — Pro forma Revenue $ 19,010 $ 6,188 $ 7,219 $ 5,603 Reported Revenue three months ended June 30, 2022 $ 35,633 $ 10,963 $ 17,249 $ 7,421 Pro forma change in revenue 87 % 77 % 139 % 32 % Six months ended June 30 Total Short Distance MediMobility



Organ Transport Jet and Other Reported Revenue six months ended June 30, 2021 $ 22,224 $ 6,849 $ 2,885 $ 12,490 Impact of Trinity 9,995 — 9,995 — Impact of Canada 828 828 — — Pro forma Revenue $ 33,047 $ 7,677 $ 12,880 $ 12,490 Reported Revenue six months ended June 30, 2022 $ 62,263 $ 15,166 $ 29,924 $ 17,173 Pro forma change in revenue 88 % 98 % 132 % 37 %

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.



DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE



(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended As Reported(1) March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 Product Line: Short Distance $ 1,787 $ 692 $ 3,753 $ 2,210 $ 1,051 $ 5,798 $ 13,403 $ 6,255 $ 4,203 $ 10,963 MediMobility Organ Transport and Jet 4,588 2,573 4,333 5,444 7,727 6,423 6,543 17,976 22,115 24,238 Other 79 173 233 332 495 730 370 387 312 432 Total Revenue $ 6,454 $ 3,438 $ 8,319 $ 7,986 $ 9,273 $ 12,951 $ 20,316 $ 24,618 $ 26,630 $ 35,633 Three Months Ended Realigned(2) March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 Product Line(2): Short Distance $ 1,846 $ 692 $ 3,753 $ 2,210 $ 1,051 $ 5,798 $ 13,403 $ 6,255 $ 4,203 $ 10,963 MediMobility Organ Transport 473 484 1,030 1,271 1,335 1,550 2,245 9,822 12,675 17,249 Jet and Other 4,135 2,262 3,536 4,505 6,887 5,603 4,668 8,541 9,752 7,421 Total Revenue $ 6,454 $ 3,438 $ 8,319 $ 7,986 $ 9,273 $ 12,951 $ 20,316 $ 24,618 $ 26,630 $ 35,633

__________



(1) As reported disaggregated revenue by product line for each of the ten quarters leading up to the period ended June 30, 2022 reflects our former product lines and was previously disclosed in the company’s filings with the SEC (except for the quarter ended June 30, 2022).



(2) “Realigned” disaggregated revenue by product line for each of the ten quarters leading up to the period ended June 30, 2022 reflects the changes in the Company’s reportable product lines principally to include Jet products with Other, which was previously combined with MediMobility Organ Transport. The change was made as our MediMobility Organ Transport business has become a larger portion of total revenue. Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit www.blade.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

