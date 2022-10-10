<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Blackwell Captive Solutions Welcomes New National Vice President, Sales
Blackwell Captive Solutions Welcomes New National Vice President, Sales

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackwell Captive Solutions, an innovative medical stop-loss captive domiciled in South Carolina and sponsored by Carrick Capital Partners, announces Arleigh Kennedy as the new National Vice President, Sales.

“We are delighted to welcome Arleigh to the Blackwell Captive Solutions team,” said Kari L. Niblack, President of Blackwell Captive Solutions. “As Blackwell continues to differentiate and deliver flexible options and solutions that are unique from other captives, Arleigh’s excellent reputation, vast knowledge of the industry, and creativity elevate Blackwell to a higher level of service in providing groundbreaking solutions to our clients.”

Kennedy comes to Blackwell Captive Solutions with over 25 years of experience in the insurance and self-funded industry. Her knowledge and expertise expand from her past work for carriers, BUCA, and an MGU, as well as her work in underwriting, sales, product development, and vendor relationships.

“I’m excited to join Blackwell Captive Solutions to help deliver unique, impactful solutions for clients with an emphasis on choice and flexibility,” said Kennedy. “In the years that I have been in this industry, I have seen a lot of change. Employers are looking for partners who are going to help them manage the rising costs of health insurance. It’s also the recognition that one size does not fit all. It’s a flexible approach balanced with access to best-in-class partners that sets Blackwell apart.”

About Blackwell

Blackwell Captive Solutions delivers essential stability with desired flexibility with cutting-edge solutions that combine buying power with tailoring freedom. Domiciled in South Carolina, Blackwell Captive Solutions forms partnerships with industry leaders to provide the best-in-class cost containment and clinical services platform. Blackwell’s services and solutions are uniquely available on an opt-in basis, so captive members need only partake in solutions that work for them and their members.

Contacts

Kari L. Niblack, JD, SPHR

President, Blackwell Captive Solutions

(331) 758-2821

KariN@BlackwellCaptive.com

