BlackSky Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $24.2 million, up 32% from the prior year quarter

Imagery & software analytical services revenue grew 13% over the prior year quarter

Cost of sales, as a percent of revenue, related to imagery & software analytical services improved to 19% from 23% in the prior year quarter

“Strong execution combined with growing global demand for our space-based intelligence solutions drove a 32% increase in first quarter revenues versus the prior year period,” said Brian E. O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “We continue to demonstrate strong operating leverage progressing toward sustainable long-term profitable growth. During the first quarter we secured a number of new contracts and renewals agreements totaling $30 million, from both U.S. and international government customers. These contract wins demonstrate how BlackSky’s advanced capabilities are relied upon every day for critical decision making. We’re seeing strong and growing demand for our Gen-3 imaging and analytic capabilities, which we plan to start launching this year.”

Recent Highlights

Won a $24 million contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory for moving target engagement services combining BlackSky’s data with multiple government ISR and other commercial data sources

Awarded a multi-million dollar contract with a defense and intelligence customer to provide BlackSky’s advanced space-based intelligence capabilities

Company closed over 10 six-figure contracts and renewal agreements

Continued significant progress on Gen-3 satellites toward a planned launch later this year

Secured a $20 million commercial bank line that provides BlackSky with additional financial flexibility to fund growth initiatives and general corporate purposes

Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $24.2 million, up $5.8 million, or 32%, from the first quarter of 2023. Imagery and software analytical services revenue was $17.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 13% over the prior year period, primarily driven by incremental customer orders for BlackSky’s imagery services. Professional and engineering services revenue was $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 143% over the prior year period. The significant year-over-year increase was primarily related to new customer wins and the execution step up of multiple major international contracts. Professional and engineering services contracts are milestone-based contracts that may have quarter-over-quarter revenue variability, in contrast to the imagery and software analytical services, which are typically recurring subscription-based revenues.

Cost of Sales(1)

Cost of sales as a percent of revenue improved to 29% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 35% in the first quarter of 2023. Imagery and software analytical service costs as a percent of revenue improved to 19% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 23% in the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year improvement in imagery and software analytical service costs was primarily driven by greater volumes of revenue that inherently have a low fixed-cost structure as a percent of revenue.

(1) Cost of sales is defined as imagery and software analytical services costs and professional and engineering services cost, less depreciation and amortization expense.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $30.5 million, which included $3.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and $11.2 million in depreciation and amortization expenses. Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $28.8 million, which included $2.7 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense and $9.7 million in depreciation and amortization expenses. Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses from both years, cash operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $16.2 million, compared to cash operating expenses of $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease of $0.2 million, or 1%, was primarily driven by reductions in general corporate costs, which more than offset investments in our go-to-market initiatives.

Net Loss

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $15.8 million, compared to a net loss of $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.4 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The $5.5 million year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by strong operating leverage achieved through higher revenues, improvement in gross margins, and reductions in cash operating expenses.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and reconciliation table at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet & Capital Expenditures

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments totaled $35.8 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company entered into a commercial bank line of $20 million bringing total liquidity to $55.8 million on a pro forma basis. In addition, a few major customer contracts include interim milestones for which revenue and costs have been recognized but have not yet been billed. Therefore, the Company anticipates receiving approximately $24 million in payments from these contracts over the next 12 months, which would further enhance liquidity. Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2024 were $14.6 million.

2024 Outlook

The Company maintains its outlook for full year 2024 revenue of between $102 million and $118 million, and full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of between $8 million and $16 million. In addition, the Company maintains its expectations for full year 2024 capital expenditures of between $55 million and $65 million, primarily driven by investments in the Gen-3 satellites.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high-frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X (Twitter).

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue Imagery & software analytical services $ 17,833 $ 15,760 Professional & engineering services 6,403 2,637 Total revenue 24,236 18,397 Costs and expenses Imagery & software analytical service costs, excluding depreciation and amortization 3,445 3,699 Professional & engineering service costs, excluding depreciation and amortization 3,588 2,779 Selling, general and administrative 18,816 18,949 Research and development 456 216 Depreciation and amortization 11,184 9,655 Total costs and expenses 37,489 35,298 Operating loss (13,253 ) (16,901 ) (Loss) gain on derivatives (254 ) 1,531 Income on equity method investment — 529 Interest income 400 435 Interest expense (2,634 ) (1,853 ) Other income (expense), net 1 (943 ) Loss before income taxes (15,740 ) (17,202 ) Income tax expense (70 ) (113 ) Loss from continuing operations (15,810 ) (17,315 ) Net loss (15,810 ) (17,315 ) Other comprehensive income — — Total comprehensive loss $ (15,810 ) $ (17,315 ) Basic and diluted loss per share of common stock: Net loss per share of common stock $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 143,228 124,144

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except par value) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,965 $ 32,815 Restricted cash 413 619 Short-term investments 20,428 19,697 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $252 and $151, respectively 5,582 7,071 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,836 3,916 Contract assets 24,134 15,213 Total current assets 69,358 79,331 Property and equipment – net 59,883 67,116 Operating lease right of use assets – net 4,517 1,630 Goodwill 9,393 9,393 Intangible assets – net 1,216 1,357 Satellite procurement work in process 62,106 55,976 Other assets 3,640 9,263 Total assets $ 210,113 $ 224,066 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 13,078 $ 11,573 Amounts payable to equity method investees 164 10,843 Contract liabilities – current 2,157 3,670 Debt – current portion 304 — Other current liabilities 1,560 1,405 Total current liabilities 17,263 27,491 Operating lease liabilities 6,997 3,041 Derivative liabilities 15,404 15,149 Long-term debt 84,695 83,502 Other liabilities 4,041 1,724 Total liabilities 128,400 130,907 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value-authorized, 300,000 shares; issued, 146,821 and 145,232 shares; outstanding, 144,434 shares and 142,837 shares as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 696,479 692,115 Accumulated deficit (614,780 ) (598,970 ) Total stockholders’ equity 81,713 93,159 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 210,113 $ 224,066

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (15,810 ) $ (17,315 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 11,184 9,655 Operating lease right of use assets amortization 191 446 Bad debt expense 100 — Stock-based compensation expense 3,363 3,012 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest expense 2,121 113 Loss (gain) on derivatives 254 (1,531 ) Non-cash interest income (267 ) (156 ) Income on equity method investment — (529 ) Gain on disposal of property and equipment — (22 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,388 (5,947 ) Contract assets – current and long-term (3,328 ) (591 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (195 ) 462 Other assets 344 (8 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,354 ) (2,966 ) Other current liabilities 447 1,732 Contract liabilities – current and long-term (1,239 ) (2,951 ) Other liabilities (9 ) (6 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,810 ) (16,602 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (3,297 ) (2,874 ) Satellite procurement work in process (11,347 ) (12,926 ) Purchases of short-term investments (9,464 ) (11,792 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 9,000 38,110 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (15,108 ) 10,518 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from equity issuances, net of equity issuance costs 1,298 29,432 Proceeds from options exercised 1 3 Withholding tax payments on vesting of restricted stock units (419 ) — Payments for deferred financing costs (18 ) — Payments for deferred offering costs — (552 ) Payments of transaction costs related to derivative liabilities — (16 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 862 28,867 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (18,056 ) 22,783 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of year 33,434 37,016 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 15,378 $ 59,799

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (15,810 ) $ (17,315 ) Interest income (400 ) (435 ) Interest expense 2,634 1,853 Income tax expense 70 113 Depreciation and amortization 11,184 9,655 Stock-based compensation expense 3,363 3,012 Loss (gain) on derivatives 254 (1,531 ) Severance 81 88 Income on equity method investment — (529 ) Transaction costs associated with debt and equity financings — 905 Investment loss on short-term investments — 55 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,376 $ (4,129 )

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO CASH OPERATING EXPENSES (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating expenses $ 30,456 $ 28,820 Stock-based compensation for selling, general and administrative costs (3,148 ) (2,737 ) Depreciation and amortization (11,184 ) (9,655 ) Cash operating expenses $ 16,124 $ 16,428

