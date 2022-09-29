Blackline Safety Secures $3.3 Million Renewal with Energy & Utility Leader

Cloud connectivity and 24/7 live monitoring key factors in new five-year engagement

CALGARY, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BLN #TSX—Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced that a leading western Canada-based energy, utility and transportation company has renewed and expanded its contract with Blackline Safety. The organization, a customer since 2016, has agreed to a new five-year product and service engagement with a lifetime value of close to $3.3 million to protect their workers.

The 860 G7 devices purchased will be deployed across the customer’s business units and will be monitored by Blackline Safety’s 24/7 in-house Safety Operations Centre. They’ll be used for both gas detection and lone worker monitoring.

“This renewal and expansion of our now 10-year customer relationship is continued proof of the value of our hardware-enabled software-as-a-service model. Not only do customers renew their investments with Blackline, but they expand them to bolster their safety programs with the latest technology,” said Sean Stinson, Chief Growth Officer, Blackline Safety.

This engagement, in a key growth market for Blackline Safety, builds on the company’s previously announced record-breaking deal with a US-based natural gas and electric utility company. It further demonstrates the applicability of Blackline Safety’s all-in-one connected solution for lone workers, gas detection and compliance management to better protect frontline workers.

“Scalable technology that adapts to changing work environments paired with real-time cloud-connected data and round-the-clock monitoring allows Blackline Safety to continue realizing adoption of our connected safety solutions across industries, including natural gas, utilities and renewables,” added Stinson.

Blackline Safety’s G7 lone worker and personal gas detection devices are robust and intelligent connected wearables that accurately detect gas hazards, instantly notifying both workers and managers in real time, enabling contact tracing as well as corrective action to be taken to mitigate future incidents. Supported by Blackline Safety’s professional 24/7 live monitoring service, they ensure maximum worker protection with automated safety incident and health event monitoring, including features such as no-motion and fall detection, and missed check-ins.

