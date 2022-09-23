Blackline Safety Named One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in Globe & Mail’s 2022 Rankings

206% revenue growth over three years sees company ranked for 4th year in a row

CALGARY, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BLN #TSX—Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it’s been named to the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the fourth year in a row.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Blackline Safety earned its No. 204 spot with three-year revenue growth of 206%. Last week, in its Q3 fiscal 2022 results, Blackline announced it achieved its 22nd quarter of year-over-year quarterly revenue growth and maintained strong adoption of its product and services—particularly across North America.

“Our industry-leading growth in personal gas detection, area monitoring and lone worker connected safety solutions over the last several years reflects the strength of our team, our revenue model and the value our products and services bring to meeting the safety challenges of our customers across the world,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety.

“We continue to innovate, bringing game changing technology to market that power data-driven safety decisions so companies can drive to zero incidents and improve operational performance. Our G6 connected safety gas detector, which officially launched this week, is expected to fuel even further growth, opening up new market segments and allowing us to protect more people than ever before.”

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

“Canada’s Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

