Blackline Safety Appoints Simon Rich as Sales Director – Europe

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BLN #TSX—Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced Simon Rich has been appointed to the position of Sales Director – Europe, effective immediately.

Serving most recently as Blackline Safety’s Zone Manager for the United Kingdom, Ireland Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, Simon Rich has over 25 years of sales and customer experience. He will now oversee the sales function for all of Europe—from business development to customer support to channel management—responsible for driving the division’s overall revenue growth and leading a team of 21 people.

“I am thrilled by this new opportunity to lead an experienced group who share the same goal of making sure everyone home goes home safe every day and I look forward to growing our market share with our innovative wearables, area gas monitors and cloud-connected solutions,” said Simon Rich, Sales Director – Europe.

Simon Rich joined Blackline Safety Europe five years ago and helped drive UK revenue up 10-fold during that period, including securing a series of significant deals in the water and wastewater vertical which has seen over half of the UK’s water authorities partner with Blackline.

“Simon’s leadership, track record of growth, entrepreneurial mindset and deep connections in the industry will ensure Blackline continues to shape the future of industrial work globally while maintaining the agility and care needed to support our customers and people at a local level,” said Sean Stinson, Chief Growth Officer, Blackline Safety.

Simon Rich has over 25 years of industrial safety and gas detection sales experience in progressive roles with Honeywell, Drager and ICI Chemicals

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader that helps diverse industrial companies drive towards zero safety incidents and improved performance through networked safety devices and predictive analytics. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline Safety technologies provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 180 billion data-points and initiated over five million alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

