Blackhawk Network (BHN) Launches Category-Specific Prepaid Rewards Card for Fuel, EV Charging and Grocery Applications

New physical and digital filtered cards help businesses deliver targeted rewards that align with recipient needs and brand goals

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackhawk Network (BHN), a global leader in rewards and branded payments, is expanding its partnership with Mastercard® to launch two new filtered prepaid card rewards products: the Drive Prepaid Card and the Grocery Prepaid Card. Designed to support more purposeful and relevant payment programs, these cards provide flexible reward options in high-demand redemption categories that align with targeted business goals.

The new prepaid card offerings are designed for organizations running corporate-funded reward programs, including employee recognition, customer loyalty, promotional incentives and goodwill efforts. The Drive Prepaid Card is ideal for mobility-related initiatives such as test drive promotions, EV adoption incentives, utility incentive programs or customer appeasements, while the Grocery Prepaid Card supports programs centered on everyday essentials—like employee wellness, seasonal recognition, grocery-focused, or inflation relief loyalty campaigns. Both of these category-specific cards help businesses deliver rewards that feel relevant to their recipients and are aligned with the intent of the program.

“As the costs of living and doing business continue to rise, businesses that offer timely, meaningful reward solutions are in highly competitive positions,” said Brett Narlinger, chief revenue officer, BHN. “BHN’s Global Gifting Research shows that inflation and grocery prices are currently the top concerns among three-quarters of respondents. With the Drive and Grocery Prepaid Cards, we’re helping companies alleviate those financial strains on reward and recognition recipients, promotion participants and other relevant stakeholders via practical rewards that are much needed.”

The Drive Prepaid Card is accepted at gas stations and with EV charging providers that accept Mastercard —making it easy and flexible for recipients on the go. The Grocery Prepaid Card offers similar ease of use for grocery purchases. These cards feature built-in category type filtering to help ensure reward funds are used as intended and require no additional configuration, offering a turnkey solution for businesses looking to optimize reward program ROI. Both prepaid cards are available in digital and physical formats.

“At Mastercard, we’re focused on delivering secure, seamless payment solutions that help enhance its cardholders’ daily lives,” said Dan Colleton, SVP, Prepaid at Mastercard. “By partnering with Blackhawk Network on these category-specific prepaid cards, we’re able to foster stronger connections among businesses and their employees, while enabling them to offer relevant, easy-to-redeem rewards that encourage stronger engagement and long-term loyalty.”

Both the physical and virtual cards can be issued anonymously or personalized to recipients, with options for custom branding and messaging. Virtual cards are compatible with mobile wallets including Apple Pay, Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet. Both the Drive Mastercard and Grocery Mastercard prepaid cards are issued by Sunrise Banks and available in USD single load.

“As businesses apply tech-enabled solutions to meet recipient needs, customer-centric approaches will be the most valuable all around,” said Kate Sullivan, VP, global consumer products, BHN. “The majority of gas and charging station POS systems require physical card payments and don’t accept virtual—which the Drive Prepaid Cards account for. And consumers often have an option to pay with a physical or virtual card at grocery checkout, and the Grocery Prepaid Cards provide that choice. Offering versatile, context-specific rewards helps ensure smooth redemption and positive experiences.”

For more information, visit https://blackhawknetwork.com/solutions/rewards-incentives/product-overview/bhn-originals.

About Blackhawk Network (BHN)

Today, through BHN’s single global platform, businesses of all kinds can tap into the world’s largest network of branded payment solutions. BHN helps businesses grow revenue, increase loyalty, motivate and reward their teams, disburse funds and engage consumers. Branded payment solutions include the issuance and distribution of gift cards, eGifts, corporate payouts and rewards, along with the technology to deliver these products in seamless, integrated ways. BHN’s network spans the globe with more than 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com.

About Sunrise Banks

Sunrise Banks is no ordinary bank; we strive to be a place where money and values meet for our customers and our communities. We do this by prioritizing social responsibility, community impact and environmental sustainability alongside our essential financial products and services. With locations in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sunrise Banks seeks to build meaningful relationships, empower financial wellness and drive positive change.

Sunrise Banks is certified by the U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), a designation earned by approximately 100 banks nationwide.

Sunrise Banks is also a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and a certified B Corp for its demonstrated commitment to transparent corporate governance and positive community impact. Visit sunrisebanks.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

