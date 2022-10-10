Blackhawk Network and Calm Partner to Offer Gift Cards for Calm Premium Now Available Online at Major Stores and Digital Retailers

Calm gift cards offered via Blackhawk’s online distribution network

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the world marks World Mental Health Day on October 10th, global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network has partnered with sleep and meditation app Calm to enable gift givers to share the benefits of mindfulness. Leveraging Blackhawk’s vast distribution network, shoppers can now give the gift of Calm via Calm Premium gift cards available at Giftcards.com and GiftCardMall.com, among other major stores and digital retailers.

Unlocking unlimited access to the app’s full library of content, gift cards will be available for Calm Premium subscriptions with options ranging from six months (offered at $39.99) to an annual (offered at $69.99) and even lifetime (offered at $399.99) membership. Calm creates unique audio content that strengthens mental fitness and tackles mental health challenges. Daily 10-minute meditations, sleep stories, music, meditation lessons, nature sounds, and more are all available through Calm. The subscription allows gift givers to share the benefits of better sleep, relaxation and mindfulness by unlocking unlimited access to the app’s full library and other features.

“Gift cards are consistently one of the most popular and most requested gifts year after year for their unique combination of convenience and personalization,” said Steve Dekker, managing director, Americas, Blackhawk Network. “Adding unique and in-demand options like Calm Premium gift cards to our distribution network allows our distribution partners to offer an unrivaled breadth of gifting options and ultimately better meet the needs of their shoppers.”

Calm gift cards join Blackhawk’s portfolio of more than 37,000 partners. Blackhawk’s proven best practices, including merchandising, marketing, promotions and end-to-end support services also simplify program management and help maximize gift card program sales for retail card partners.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Calm

Calm is the leading mental health brand making the world happier and healthier. With the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, Calm’s transformational mindfulness content supports users across seven languages in more than 190 countries. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020 and Time100’s Most Influential Companies of 2022, Calm’s evidence-based content is designed to help members manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. For more information, please visit www.calm.com.

