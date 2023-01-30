Black & Veatch Hires Chief Client Officer as Company Addresses Megatrends Impacting the World

Patrick Hogan will help clients achieve sustainability, resiliency and business growth goals

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black & Veatch, a global leader in critical infrastructure solutions, has announced Patrick Hogan as the company’s first Chief Client Officer (CCO) and member of the company’s leadership team.

The senior leadership position is part of Black & Veatch’s strategic transformation that further strengthens the company’s focus on client relationships to ensure client satisfaction. As CCO, Hogan will partner with professionals across the company to align Black & Veatch’s full portfolio of integrated solutions and services with the needs of clients globally.

A 20-year veteran of Honeywell, Hogan is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in building sales communities, cultivating client relationships and taking cutting-edge solutions to market to address the changing needs of government, utility, commercial and industrial clients. Having recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for Honeywell, at both the enterprise and business unit level, he focused on clients with business needs that intersected many areas of critical infrastructure.

“ Patrick is a highly experienced executive with a proven track record in helping clients grow and transform their businesses as they face changing market conditions,” said Mario Azar, Black & Veatch’s Chairman & CEO. “ His passion for client engagement and transformative solutions complements our client-driven culture as we help our clients transform their own infrastructure strategies in a fast-changing world increasingly focused on sustainability.”

Hogan brings a wealth of experience working with diverse clients and managing teams across the globe. He previously served in multiple leadership roles for Honeywell, British Gas (now Royal Dutch Shell) and Cedar Consulting, and he has broad experiences in energy, environmental safety, IT consulting and global sales and marketing operations.

As CCO for Black & Veatch, Hogan will lead the design and execution of the company’s sales strategy, teaming with professionals across Black & Veatch to align the company’s integrated solutions and services with clients’ needs.

“ Black & Veatch is not only known globally as a company with deep expertise in solving clients’ infrastructure challenges, but as a company that is innovative, forward-looking and focused on the future,” Hogan said. “ It’s an exciting time to be joining the company and the critical infrastructure industry. We will help our clients navigate rapid change and grow their businesses as they face increasing pressures to address sustainability and resiliency.”

Editor’s Notes:

Originally from Ireland and growing up in the United Kingdom, Dr. Hogan earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Bristol, a PhD in medicinal chemistry from the University of Cambridge, and later completed the Strategy and Management Program at The Wharton School in the U.S.

